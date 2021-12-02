Dr. Gregory Finkelson Offers Tips For Adjusting to a New Life in the USA

Have a big move to a new country planned for the future? If so, check out these relocation tips from Dr. Gregory Finkelson.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving is typically a big deal, and the further you go, the bigger the adjustments. Dr. Gregory Finkelson has quite literally moved around the world , having resettled from the USSR to the United States about 30 years ago." Now, he’s going to share some tips for others relocating to America.“The United States is often called the land of opportunity, and for me, that’s certainly proven to be the case,” Dr. Gregory Finkelson notes. “That said, if you’re going to make the most out of the opportunity, you have to know what you’re getting into. Even before I landed in America, I studied the culture, customs, language, and other aspects.”Americans have a reputation for being among the friendliest people in the world. In truth, many people are quite friendly the world over, but America has a more open culture. Anyone coming from a more formal, closed society might want to prepare.“People in Russia can be very friendly, however, the openness in America can be a bit of a shock,” Dr. Gregory Finkelson points out. “Random people here might say hello to you or engage in surprisingly meaningful conversations in public. In Russia, that’s rare. This didn’t throw me off, but that’s because I expected it.”That said, when it comes to personal space, Russians are perhaps more relaxed. In Russia, friends and family sometimes seem to stand on top of each other. In the United States, on the other hand, people enjoy more personal space.“It’s really important to understand the nuances of customs and the like,” Dr. Gregory Finkelson says . “By studying American culture, I knew that after a hug or handshake it was polite to step back and allow more space. Small interactions and adjustments can make a big impression, so I paid close attention to that.”Smiling goes a long way in the United States as well. In many cultures, smiles between friends, let alone strangers, are somewhat rare. Yet for Americans, smiling sends a warm, obvious signal that you’re friendly and open, perhaps to discuss business, or maybe simply the weather.“At first, the frequent smiling caught me off guard,” Dr. Gregory Finkelson notes. “Now, I find myself smiling far more often, and I think that has a psychological effect, uplifting my spirit.”Outside of culture and customs, various rules and laws play an important role when resettling. New immigrants would be wise to study their obligations closely to make sure they don’t run afoul of the law.“Many immigrants come on a temporary immigrant visa or have a green card,” Dr. Gregory Finkelson points out. “It’s relatively easy to void these visas. With a green card, for example, if you live outside of the country or break laws that involve moral turpitude, you could lose your green card status. Make sure you consider any legal hangups and stay on the right side of the law.”

EB5 VISA NEWS - Invest Less and Get Visa Faster Dr. Gregory Finkelson