Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,368 in the last 365 days.

Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom should appoint a public defender to the California Supreme Court

As Gov. Gavin Newsom debates his choice to replace departing Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar on the California Supreme Court, he should take his commitment to draw “from a broad, experienced pool of candidates that reflects all aspects of the state’s diversity” to heart and appoint a current or former public defender to the bench.

You just read:

Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom should appoint a public defender to the California Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.