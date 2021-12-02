IoT in Education Market 2021: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

IoT in Education

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected embedded sensors, which help the end users to transfer data from one system to another remotely.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected embedded sensors, which help the end-users to transfer data from one system to another remotely. Implementation of IoT solutions in the education sector enables institutions to track daily activities such as time & attendance, performance management, and learning management. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SAP SE, SMART Technologies are some of the key players of IoT in the education market.

Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Smart Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Pearson PLC, Promethean Inc., Tata Interactive Systems are some of the leading key players of global IoT in the education market.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global IoT in the education market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

