Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market worth USD 102.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.87% - MRFR

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Information by Treatment Type (Membrane Separation, Disinfection, Sludge treatment and Others), By Application (Municipal and Industrial) And Region - Forecast to 2030", the market is projected to be worth USD 102.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030), the market was valued at USD 66.51 billion in 2021.



Eminent industry players profiled in the global water & wastewater treatment equipment market report include

GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.)

Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

WPL Limited (U.K.)

Fluence Corporation Limited (U.S.)

Napier Reid Ltd. (Canada)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Corix Water System (Canada)

Among others.



The water & wastewater treatment equipment market is both fragmented and also competitive due to the presence of several international as well as domestic industry players. These players have utilized innumerable innovative strategies for staying at the vanguard and also sufficing to the surging need of the customers including contracts, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, new product launches, joint ventures, geographic expansions, and more. Further, they are also investing in numerous research and development activities.

Market Research Future’s Review on Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Drivers



Rising Concerns Regarding Health Risks to Bolster Market Growth



The increasing concerns regarding health risks and the environmental effect of disinfection by products, chemicals in the supply of wastewater & water, and biological contaminants, the governments of various countries have come up with various emission regulations which may bolster the market growth in the forecast period.



Opportunities



Increasing Adoption in Industrial and Municipal Applications to act as Robust Opportunities



The increasing adoption of water & wastewater treatment equipment in the industrial as well as municipal applications will act as robust opportunities for the water & wastewater treatment market in the forecast period.

Restraints



High Cost to act as Market Restraint



The high cost of operations, equipment, and installation and the COVID-19 impact may act as market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges



Aging Infrastructure to act as Market Challenge



The challenge of aging infrastructure mostly faced by developed countries may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The water & wastewater treatment equipment market is bifurcated based on treatment type and application.

By treatment type, the membrane separation segment will lead the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. Membrane separation put simply is a physical treatment technology where feed water is forced at a high pressure with the help of a semi-permeable membrane for separating specific materials from the solution. It is the membrane separation that offers an array of perks like high filtration and minimum operation area over the existing techniques.

By application, the municipal segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the increasing usage of water & wastewater treatment equipment in non-residential and residential applications. It will grow at a high CAGR. Besides, the growing need for treated water from municipal applications as well as various regulations governing the industrial waste water discharge fuels the segment growth.

Regional Analysis



APAC to Lead Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market



The APAC region will lead the water & wastewater treatment equipment market over the forecast period and at a significant CAGR. The presence of different key manufacturers of water & wastewater treatment equipment, growing need for treated water from various end use industries including industrial and municipal applications in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and China, easy availability of raw materials in the region that has attracted different global investors & companies in setting up their production facilities in the region, and the presence of developing countries like India and China that are the highest consumers of water for the rapid industrialization and population growth are adding to the global water & wastewater treatment equipment market growth in the region. Besides, the disposal of wastewater from industries that is boosting the need for rapid adoption of such equipment in South Korea and Japan, stringent regulations and rules imposed by the government, Japan being a key contributor in the region, potable water scarcity, Japan being a leading membrane system manufacturer, Japan shifting its business focus to the international business, increasing investments in the wastewater management, rapidly booming manufacturing sector, the growing residential sector, product penetration in municipal wastewater facilities, strict state and federal regulations related to wastewater in the US, increasing upgrades owing to aging infrastructure, and increasing oil & gas exploration activities are also adding to the market growth.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 2030: USD 102.32 billion CAGR 5.87% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment Type and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), Veolia Water Technologies (France), WPL Limited (U.K.), Fluence Corporation Limited (U.S.), Napier Reid Ltd. (Canada), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland) and Corix Water System (Canada). Key Market Opportunities Owing to factors such as increasing scope for operations & maintenance Key Market Drivers Industries call for the usage of clean water





Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Information by Treatment Type (Membrane Separation, Disinfection, Sludge treatment and Others), By Application (Municipal and Industrial) And Region - Forecast to 2030



