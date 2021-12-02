Telmisartan Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $4,258 Million, Highest CAGR till 2027

Telmisartan Market

According to distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Telmisartan Market by Indication (Hypertension and Cardiovascular Risk Reduction) and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Telmisartan Market garnered $3.45 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $4.25 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in awareness related to high blood pressure treatment options, and rise in hypertension among people worldwide drive the growth of the global telmisartan market. However, shortages in tablets of telmisartan restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in developing regions is projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Telmisartan belongs to a class of antihypertensive drugs called angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). This medication is used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). It works by blocking the action of certain substances that tighten the blood vessels, letting the blood to flow more smoothly & the heart to pump more efficiently. Telmisartan is also used to decrease the chances of stroke, heart attack or death in persons 55 years of age or older who are at high risk for cardiovascular diseases. Telmisartan comes as a tablet form to take by mouth. Telmisartan drug may be used alone or in combination with other drugs such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine. It is available in different tablet strengths.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Abbott Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), and Zydus Cadila.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global telmisartan market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacies segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Telmisartan Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Telmisartan Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Telmisartan Market growth.

