International online conference "Global Crisis - Time for the Truth" December 4th Everyone Is Invited To Attend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- International online conference " Global Crisis. Time for the Truth " will be held on December 4, 2021, on the platform of Creative Society Climate change is the key agenda of the international conference.Now more than ever, it is difficult not to see the global climate and environmental crises we are facing. Unprecedented climate disasters, abnormal cataclysms are destroying settlements and cities, depriving people of their normal lives and livelihoods. Natural disasters are rapidly increasing and progressing.What is the real climate situation on the planet? What can we expect tomorrow? What threats and consequences will all of humanity still face? In the current consumer format of society, with information dumping and falsification of facts, the truth is hidden behind a pretty TV picture or posts on social networks.But in reality, it is time to tell the truth about the problems and difficulties that all humankind is experiencing today. It is time to speak openly about the climate threats we all have yet to face.The international online conference "Global Crisis. Time for the Truth" will be held on December 4, 2021, organized by volunteers of the “Creative Society” project from 180 countries. This large-scale event will bring together scientists, researchers, experts from various fields, and public figures, who will share their views on the causes of the growing climate and ecological crises.During the online conference, the real and the only way out of a series of planetary cataclysms will be discussed -- this is the building of the Creative Society. This format will allow people to set priorities in favor of minimizing the consequences of the occurring natural disasters, climatic disasters and ecological destruction of the current civilization. It will also lead to rediscovering of the value orientations towards the protection of Human’s life and health, human rights, while guaranteeing a safe and decent life.The international online conference "Global Crisis. Time for the Truth" is a large-scale event organized by volunteers from 180 countries on the Creative Society platform. It will be broadcast on thousands of media channels worldwide.The objective of the conference is to inform humankind honestly and truthfully about the scale of the climate and environmental crises, about the impending threats, and the real way out.Key topics of the conference:● What is the real climate situation on the planet?● Why is the global media silent about the scale of the threats?● Why does the climate continue to change rapidly despite international treaties and agreements which officially stated goal is to curb climate change?● What is the real cause of global climate change?● From what risks and global threats have people's attention been diverted?● What are the environmental consequences of reckless human consumerism?● Why only in the Creative Society is it possible to stabilize the ecological equilibrium of our planet?● Why, in the face of planetary cataclysms, the Creative Society is the only way out?On July 24, 2021, the previous international online conference: "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone," was held with simultaneous interpreting into 72 languages. https://youtu.be/IcmqpJlGDGk Send your video feedback on the conference to our email info@creativesociety.com

