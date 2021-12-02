Sleep Aids Market | High Prevalence of Sleep Disorders to Contribute toward Spiraling Demand in the Market 2017-2023
The insomnia segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to continue its dominance in the future.
Sleep Aids Market by Product (Mattress & Pillows, Sleep Laboratories, Medications, & Sleep Apnea Devices) and Sleep Disorder (Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome, Narcolepsy, Sleep Walking) ”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sleep aids market size accounted for $49,543 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $79,851 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. North America is the highest contributor to the sleep aids market; however, Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest growth rate in 2016.
— Allied Market Research
Sleep aids in the form of drugs and medical devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and sleepwalking. These are expected to improve the quality of sleep for patients with sleep disorders. Sleep disorders could adversely affect human health and cause chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀
Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Sanofi, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., Pfizer Inc., SleepMed Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Compumedics Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.
The mattress & pillows segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2016 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The availability of a variety of products, awareness about the health benefits of quality sleep, and advancement in manufacturing techniques are some of the driving factors for the growth of this segment. Insomnia dominates the sleep aids market and is expected to remain the highest contributor toward the market growth, owing to the presence of a large population base suffering from insomnia.
😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
