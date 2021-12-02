Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Projected to Shows Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2030

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapy) and Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global head & neck cancer drugs market accounted for $1.30 billion in 2017 and is projected to $2.28 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the period from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in prevalence of head & neck cancer across geographies, rise in demand for combination therapy for management of head & neck cancer, and growth in number of R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutic drive the growth of the global head & neck cancer drugs market. Furthermore, technological advancements in screening procedure for cancer and strong presence of pipeline drugs such as Ipilimumab, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Durvalumab, Erlotinib, Afatinib, Bevacizumab, and others are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rise in number of risk factors such as growth in number of cigarette smoking, alcohol & tobacco consumption is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the global head & neck cancer drugs market.

The market is divided on the basis of drug class, sales channel, and geography. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. The chemotherapy segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total market share. However, the immunotherapy segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online stores. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing about 58% of the total market share in 2017. However, the online stores segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.2% through 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). North America region held the largest share in 2017, accounting about half of the total market. However, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Industry Key Players:

The report includes the major market players in the industry, such as AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.), Immutep Limited, Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), and Pfizer Inc.

