HVAC Manufacturer Mainstream Partners With Con Edison to Incentivize Installation of Energy Efficient Equipment
Joining Con Edison’s Commercial and Industrial Program allows Mainstream’s clients to receive significant rebates for new, energy-efficient HVAC equipment.
Our partnership with Con Edison will provide our customers with a unique opportunity to help offset upfront costs. The time to upgrade your commercial and industrial HVAC systems is now!”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Heights, NJ – December 6th, 2021, Mainstream, a leader in the market for engineered fluid and air equipment, today announced their partnership with Con Edison, one of the world’s largest utility providers serving 10 million people throughout the New York City area.
As a participating contractor, Mainstream is now in a position to help customers take advantage of the rebates available through Con Edison’s Commercial and Industrial Program on upgraded HVAC equipment. Like Mainstream, Con Edison is a forward-thinking company, looking toward the future and exploring ways to innovate and take advantage of developing technology with the goal of providing cleaner, more efficient energy choices. To reduce customers’ overall energy use, Con Edison is offering rebates and incentives that will total $1.5 billion by 2025.
The Commercial & Industrial Program offers various types of rebates, from fixed incentive rate rebates for installing energy-efficient HVAC equipment to custom rebate options for kWh or therms saved for Demand Controlled Ventilation projects.
The concept of going green is decades old, but many buildings have not gotten on the bandwagon. This is despite the irrefutable evidence demonstrating that replacing and upgrading aging HVAC equipment with more efficient components, like Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE fan array system, pays for itself quickly and reduces energy costs in the long term. Even with the long-term savings being so clear, the upfront cost is often too high for many businesses to make the switch. This partnership aims to change that.
“We built our reputation manufacturing energy saving AHU components that save our clients money. Still, the upfront cost to purchase and install new equipment can be an issue for some clients, even those in desperate need of new air handling equipment” said Jim Markham, CEO at Mainstream. “Our partnership with Con Edison will provide our customers with a unique opportunity to help offset upfront costs. The time to upgrade your commercial and industrial HVAC systems is now!”
Mainstream has been working with HVAC fan systems for over two decades and continues to remain on the cutting edge, developing ways to refine the process of designing, replacing and installing fan arrays. With the help of the Con Edison Partnership Program, IntelliCUBE fan arrays from Mainstream will find their way into even more of New York City’s air handling units.
“I’m really excited about our partnership with Con Edison,” said Markham. “Our customers are going to really appreciate both the upfront and long-term cost-savings this provides!”
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90's as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past two and a half decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from a leading manufacturer like Mainstream.
For more information visit Mainstream’s official website at: www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com.
