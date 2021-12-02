Dried Fruit Market Analysis, Post COVID-19 Scenario And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2020-2027

Dried fruits

Dried fruits can be used as topping for oats milk, cheese, and yoghurt. It does not contain any preservative, and other chemicals to keep them fresh.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fruits are good sources of nutrition. Dried fruits are the substitute of fresh fruits and made from sun drying the fruits or dehydrating the fruits. They are consumed as a sort of snack by the health conscious people. Dried fruits can be used as topping for oats milk, cheese, and yoghurt. It does not contain any preservative, and other chemicals to keep them fresh. Dried fruit contains high potassium, minerals, vitamins, and good property of antioxidant. These fruits are always in demand because of the various health benefits, good packaging, and easy availability in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has not impacted badly on dried fruits because it is part of food items so consumer. Especially the health conscious people are consuming this on daily basis.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

There has been an increase in the demand for dried fruit because it provides good nutrition value to the health conscious people. Further, these fruits look presentable and delicious.

The dried fruit market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

Manufacturers focus on new innovation and flavors to increase the demand. Dried fruits are classified into dried grapes, dates, apricots, cranberries, and others. There is an increase in the demand for dried grapes because it is helps control blood pressure.

Dried fruits are majorly used in confectionaries, cereals, bakery products, dairy products, desert, and snacks bar. There is an increase in the consumption of chocolates that contain dried fruit among the teenagers.

Further, manufacturers focus on making the packaging for blue berries, apricots, and others look beautiful to attract the buyer’s attention. These dried fruits are available in supermarket, hypermarket, departmental stores and online platforms.

Top Key Players: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (U.S.), Sunbeam foods Pty ltd (Australia), Olam International (Singapore), Arimex Ltd (Lithuania), National Raisin Company (U.S.), Sun-Maid (U.S.), and SUNSWEET (U.S.)

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the dried fruit market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the dried fruit market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the dried fruit market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed dried fruit market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

