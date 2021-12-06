ASI Aero forms Joint Venture with Initial Investment of $32 Million
Boca Raton based ASI Aero forms JV, Team Aero Partners, with a large New York capital partner with an initial $32 Million investment
This is a great opportunity for ASI Aero to increase our inventory and to support our Airline and MRO customers around the world as the market returns to pre-Covid levels”BOCA RATON, FL., USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Aeronautical Support International (ASI Aero) announced the formation of Team Aero Partners to target investments in aviation commercial assets to support the Used Serviceable Material (USM) and “Green-Time” aircraft engine leasing markets. ASI Aero entered into this joint venture agreement with a New York-based private capital partner.
— Dean Morgan, ASI Aero President
As the operating member ASI Aero will source engine assets for the JV and subsequently manage these assets through consignment programs. Team Aero Partners will initially dedicate $32 Million to the venture.
“This is a great opportunity for ASI Aero to increase our inventory and to support our Airline and MRO customers around the world as the market returns to pre-Covid levels. This also makes other pools of capital available to expand and to diversify our business,” said ASI Aero President, Dean Morgan
About ASI Aero (Aeronautical Support International)
ASI Aero is a global provider of quick, reliable service and is a source for a variety of aircraft and aircraft engine components, offering USM solutions to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or manage. ASI Aero has been delivering quality materials and excellent service for over 40 years to all segments of the aviation industry. ASI Aero is an affiliate of Cloud Investment Partners in Boca Raton, Florida. Cloud Investment Partners is a global strategic investment firm with a special focus on the capital markets within the Aerospace industry. For More Information, please visit www.asiaero.net and www.cloudlllp.com.
