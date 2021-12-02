Pajamas Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2020-2027, Says Allied Market Research

Pajamas Market

According to a new report, Pajamas Market Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The manufacturing of the pajamas has been ceased due to the implications of COVID-19. This has declined the stock products with the manufacturers.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Pajamas Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The sleepwear segment comprises of the clothes worn while sleeping and pajamas have mostly occupied a distinct position in the sleepwear segment. The pajamas are manufactured for the ease and comfort of the customers. According to this, the products are made to suit consumer requirements. These variations are made in the material of clothes like soft fabric, light-weight cotton, washable silk, etc.

Owing to its purpose as comfort wear, pajamas are typically made from breathable material for summers and warm, woolen material for the winter season. These seasonal demands allow the manufactures to make different products suiting differing needs. The quality, durability, suitability of the product plays an integral part in driving consumer behavior. The leading market players keep initiating advancements and improvisations in the product in a matter of comfort and style as consumer loyalty is highly responsible for boosting the demand global pajamas market. The highly recognized brands trade globally and acquire consumer confidence and capture the market.

The channel of distribution is broadly segmented into offline stores such as hypermarkets, specialty stores for clothes and apparel, etc. and the online segment. Where the offline stores hold a major portion of revenue generation for the market, the online platforms are rapidly getting recognition. Improving application of smartphones and digital technology is assisting the customer to shop with one click and get the products delivered at home. Globally the online sales channel flourishes the pace of growth for the global pajamas market.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Aimer, Dkny, ETAM, Meibiao, AUTUMN DEER, CONLIA, Maniform, Victoria’s Secret, Barefoot Dream, Ralph Lauren, PJ Salvage, H&M, IZOD, Dockers, Nautica, Hanes, Intimo, Tommy, Calvin Klein, Cosabella

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pajamas industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global pajamas market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global pajamas market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed global pajamas market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

