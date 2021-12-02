Analysis of Google search data has revealed that online searches for the UK term "Peppa Pig world" exploded to 1,900% on the 22nd of November.

WATERLOOVILLE, UK, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luca Tagliaferro, a London-based SEO expert, has published an analysis of Google research data finding the rapid increase of searches for “Peppa Pig” and “Peppa Pig World”, indicating a much greater interest in the British cartoon property.

Analysis of Google search data, compiled by UK-based SEO consultant, Luca Tagliaferro, has revealed that online searches for the UK term "Peppa Pig world" exploded to 1,900% on the 22nd of November. It is thought that this sudden spike in interest is due to the fact that the Prime Minister mentioned Peppa Pig during his press conference on Monday 21st of November.

The new finding by the SEO expert Luca Tagliaferro reveals that the online interest for "Peppa Pig" increased by 19 times the average volume in one day, an unprecedented spike in interest for the "Peppa Pig World".

Luca Tagliaferro commented on the findings:

"It's interesting to see how an apparently unrelated press release can cause such a massive hike in online search across the U.K. Despite the fact that Peppa Pig is known across 180 countries, we have never seen such a trend in the last 5 years".

This spike will likely generate additional ticket sales for Peppa Pig World, and increase awareness on the general public, as people are constantly exposed to tweets, Facebook posts, and mentions of Peppa Pig, all over the Internet.

This new analysis highlights the ever-changing nature of online search activity, as well as how brands and organizations can take advantage of sudden shifts in trends. For instance, already brands have been utilizing the Peppa Pig name as a way to gain some of the interest generated from the recent press conference and to redirect attention towards themselves. With the help of an SEO analyst with their finger on the pulse, companies and organizations can take advantage of the trending nature of online discourse and changes in search behaviours.

