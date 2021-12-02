iXsystems Recognized in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards for Most Innovative Product Line of the Year
TrueNAS by iXsystems Now a Three-Time winner in National Award Program
We are honored to be recognized once again by the Best in Biz Awards judging panel in the Most Innovative Product Line of the Year category”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems has been named a bronze winner in the Most Innovative Product Line of the Year category in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
TrueNAS by iXsystems is the world’s most popular Open Source storage operating system and is the most efficient solution for managing and sharing data over a network. TrueNAS Open Storage provides unified storage for file, block, object, and application data – making it an exceptionally flexible storage platform for business. All TrueNAS editions -- CORE, Enterprise, and SCALE -- leverage the enterprise-grade OpenZFS file system to provide an all-inclusive data management solution that protects customer data with features like Copy-on-Write, Snapshots, Checksums, Scrubbing, and 2-Copy Metadata.
TrueNAS environments are managed by TrueCommand, a single-pane-of-glass management application that takes the repetitive work out of multi-system oversight by centralizing system alerts, reports, and analytics.The TrueNAS Open Storage line features the R-Series, X-Series, and M-Series (flagship) models, with the TrueNAS M60 supporting up to 20 PB and 20GB/s on a single node, while delivering unprecedented scalability from 20 Terabytes to 2 Exabytes when leveraging TrueNAS SCALE.
2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year’s judges were impressed with the winning companies’ resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners’ efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.
“Receiving this honor not once, not twice, but three times is a testament to the innovative, customer-centric products and software engineered by iXsystems over the past several years. We are honored to be recognized once again by the Best in Biz Awards judging panel in the Most Innovative Product Line of the Year category,” said Morgan Littlewood, Senior Vice President of Product Development.
Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America.
For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.
About iXsystems
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high availability storage and servers driven by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company’s enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.
