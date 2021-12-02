LNA Health Careers is Ready to Train the Healthcare Professionals of the Future
LNA Health Careers' is opening more courses to help address staffing shortages in nursing homes and healthcare.MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LNA Health Careers is launching "Information Night", an educational event for aspiring healthcare workers to learn about various nursing and healthcare trade programs. This groundbreaking seminar will provide access to entry-level positions in the healthcare sector.
Considering the shortage of nurses and healthcare support staff in NH, LNA Health Careers is opening more classes in hopes of accommodating those who are interested in joining the healthcare industry. The aging population will increasingly require care that those patients cannot get on their own without the help from highly equipped professionals such as LPNs or LNAs; nurses who are trained to work long hours under intense pressure.
This event will provide the opportunity to network and learn from others in the field, all while being given a sense of what is expected at work. Attendees at the event will include program directors ready to answer all questions about classes and jobs in this rapidly growing industry.
The cost of a healthcare training program can sometimes be a roadblock to someone who might be trying to enter the field but many facilities are so eager to help people obtain their license that they will cover the education costs upfront and prospective students might not have to pay anything out of pocket to enroll!
List of Programs:
Licensed Nurse Aide
Medication Nurse Aide
Licensed Practical Nurse
IV Therapy
Phlebotomy Technician
CPR & First Aid
"INFORMATION NIGHT" is scheduled for 5 pm-7 pm on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 22 CONCORD ST, 3rd FLOOR, MANCHESTER, NH 03101.
For more information and to register for the "INFORMATION NIGHT" event, visit LNA Health Careers Information Night - Manchester Campus | Facebook
Healthcare professionals who have an interest in making the leap into one of the most promising and rapidly growing industries around can visit www.LNAHealthCareers.com to learn more!
