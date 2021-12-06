Business Reporter: Connecting Supply Chain Data to Enhance the Customer Experience
How a leading Oracle implementation partner can ensure that the online sales experience remains flawlessLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, Alex Love, Managing Director at digital CX & SCM consultancy and Oracle partner Enigen talks about how people and technology need to work together to maintain high levels of customer experience while moving the sales process online.
Thanks to Covid and a growing bulk of computer-savvy millennials filling job roles that involve interactions with sales representatives, the need for face-to-face interactions in B2B sales settings is diminishing. The successful digitalisation of the function, however, requires a concerted effort where people, processes and cutting-edge technology all play equally significant roles.
The removal of face-to-face interactions with sales representatives from the process means that the online portals serving as one-stop shops need to integrate all the various functions along the whole value chain from product information and order management to logistics to manufacturing and maintenance. The technology deployed to build these self-service portals needs to be modular so that its functionalities can be tailored to the diverse and ever-changing needs of suppliers and their customers.
Enigen is a leading digital consultancy and Oracle partner working with Oracle’s CX & SCM applications suites, robust technology that while being the broadest in capability across CX, and supply chain management in the market, also scales very well. As Richard Buxton, Oracle’s Sales Director for Supply Chain Management Western Europe put it: ‘Enigen’s experience of packaging legacy solutions up with our connected solutions is invaluable for B2B businesses who will need vast amounts of data and real-time information around complex orders, product availability and ongoing maintenance.’
To learn more about what to look out for when taking the sales function online, read the article.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Enigen ••
Enigen are a Digital Customer Experience & Supply Chain Management Consultancy and Oracle partner assisting organisations in the strategy, design, implementation, and support of Oracle CX and Supply Chain Management technology in the Cloud. They have been helping their customers build digital programmes that deliver exceptional customer experiences and streamlined supply chain strategies globally for over 12 years.
https://enigen.co.uk/
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here