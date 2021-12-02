Spray Adhesives Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 4.32 Billion in 2028

Reports And Data

Spray Adhesives Market Size – USD 3.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Trends – Increasing preference for eco-friendly products globally

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for high-quality customized furniture and increasing awareness regarding benefits of applying spray adhesives on furniture are key factors driving market revenue growth

The global spray adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 4.32 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be primarily driven by rising demand for high-quality and customized furniture among consumers, coupled with increasing investments by major players to manufacture more advanced and innovative spray adhesives. Growth furniture industry due to the rise in living standards of consumers and increasing construction activities is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. New constructions are contributing to growing demand for furniture. Spray adhesives are increasingly utilized in bonding cushions, fabrics, foams, and decorative laminates to wooden parts of furniture. Increasing consumption of spray adhesives in packaging sector for carton sealing, corrugated box assembly and labeling, and bonding paperboard carton are factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Presence of stringent regulations regarding emissions of volatile organic compounds is boosting demand for water-based spray adhesives as these are eco-friendly and non-hazardous.

Manufacturers are investing in order to offer a wide range of products which are cost-effective, fast-curing, easy-to-use, and provide effective bonding. For instance, The 3M Company introduced 3M Hi Tack Composite Spray Adhesive 71 which provides benefits for marine, industrial, transportation and composite manufacturers. The product has ability to bond fabric, fiber, wood, metal or laminate and its strong tack is ideal for a variety of composite production applications.

Companies profiled in the global market report:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison Corporation, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, AFT Aerosols, and Quin Global.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, ICP Building Solutions Group introduced Polyset TPO/EPDM Spray Contact Adhesive. The new product is designed as self-containing, portable, single component solution which is expected to help professionals complete job efficiently and quickly. The product delivers high adhesive output with a fast setup time, thus helping in reducing labor time and enabling more efficient job completion. Easy application, quick setup process and fast drying time are additional benefits of spray contact adhesives.

Epoxy segment revenue is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Resistance offered by epoxy resins towards heat and chemical applications is boosting product demand among various end-use industries. Durability of epoxy resin makes it ideal for using with various materials, including fabric, wood, metal, or glass.

Water-based segment is expected to register significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Consistency, bond stability, versality, and cost-effectiveness offered by water-based adhesives are factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

Automotive & transportation segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Rapid growth in the aerospace industry and increase in commercial aircraft production are projected to drive demand for spray adhesives owing to good bonding properties.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, industrial development and expansion in the transportation and construction sector in developing countries of the region are projected to drive revenue growth of spray adhesives market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global spray adhesives market based on resin type, type, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Synthetic Rubber

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Packaging

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Furniture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

