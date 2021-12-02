DetectHistory Announces the Annual Best Metal Detector Awards 2021
DetectHistory platform launched the third annual DetectHistory Awards event for the hobby metal detector manufacturers.
As a hobby metal detectors reviewing platform, we always consider the users’ opinion when choosing the best metal detectors”UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DetectHistory, one of the big hobby metal detecting reviewing platforms, opens voting for the best metal detectors for treasure hunting in three categories within the framework of the platform’s annual DetectHistory Awards 2021 that takes place for the third year in a row.
— Michael Moore, Founder of the Detect History
DetectHistory is the only hobby metal detectors reviewing platform that makes such type of event in the niche. The Awards offers an open voting for all willing detectorists globally, and lists nominees for three categories.
This Awards was started, on the one hand, as a thank you to all hobby metal detector manufacturers that invest effort, innovation, and care into delivering the best-performing products, and on the other hand, to find out the real users’ opinion about how the metal detectors in the market really perform. So, this DetectHistory Awards 2021 is a way to celebrate, and also to organize an objective research.
DetectHistory asks all interested treasure hunters in the hobby to join the agenda and add their vote for the best, in their opinion, metal detectors in each category. After the winners are chosen, DetectHistory will congratulate the manufacturers and will send them the physical awards.
