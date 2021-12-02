Global Sales Order Automation Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Esker, ShipBob, Conexiom, DocStar, Frevvo, IntelliChief LLC, Pagero Group, B2BE, Artsyl Technologies, Inc., Dynatos, Mosaic Paperless Solutions, Telic Digital, iTech, All Star Software Systems, LLC, Winshuttle, Blue Prism Limited, BrightPearl, Kissflow, SendEats, and Symtrax among others are the key players in the sales order automation market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Sales Order Automation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026. The growing number of businesses opting for selling products through online platforms, and the growing e-commerce industry are the major drivers of the sales order automation market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Sales Order Automation Market - Forecast to 2026"





Key Market Insights

Advancements in AI and cloud technology have had a positive impact on the growth of the market

Sales order automation software and services allow businesses to reduce man-hours spent on manual tasks and focus on more high-value tasks

The services segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the sales order automation market based on components

The SMEs segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the growing demand for niche and artisanal products on online e-commerce platforms

Esker, ShipBob, Conexiom, DocStar, Frevvo, IntelliChief LLC, Pagero Group, B2BE, Artsyl Technologies, Inc., Dynatos, Mosaic Paperless Solutions, Telic Digital, iTech, All Star Software Systems, LLC, Winshuttle, Blue Prism Limited, BrightPearl, Kissflow, SendEats, and Symtrax among others are the key players in the sales order automation market





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Software

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Retail & e-Commerce

Manufacturing Industry

Healthcare Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





