Global Sales Order Automation Market Size - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Sales Order Automation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026. The growing number of businesses opting for selling products through online platforms, and the growing e-commerce industry are the major drivers of the sales order automation market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Sales Order Automation Market - Forecast to 2026


Key Market Insights

  • Advancements in AI and cloud technology have had a positive impact on the growth of the market
  • Sales order automation software and services allow businesses to reduce man-hours spent on manual tasks and focus on more high-value tasks
  • The services segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the sales order automation market based on components
  • The SMEs segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the growing demand for niche and artisanal products on online e-commerce platforms
  • Esker, ShipBob, Conexiom, DocStar, Frevvo, IntelliChief LLC, Pagero Group, B2BE, Artsyl Technologies, Inc., Dynatos, Mosaic Paperless Solutions, Telic Digital, iTech, All Star Software Systems, LLC, Winshuttle, Blue Prism Limited, BrightPearl, Kissflow, SendEats, and Symtrax among others are the key players in the sales order automation market

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/sales-order-automation-market-3604


Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Software
  • Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium Enterprises

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Retail & e-Commerce
  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Healthcare Industry
  • Food & Beverages Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

