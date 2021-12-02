Global Ion exchange membrane Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2028; Quince Market Insights

Major market players operating in the global ion exchange membrane market, which include 3M, AGC Inc, Dioxide Materials, Dupont De Nemours Inc, Resintech Inc, Membranes International Inc, Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co Ltd, Lanxess, Merck Kgaa, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Astom Corporation, Solvay, Evergreen Technologies Pvt Ltd, Suez, Hyflux Ltd, Ion Exchange India Limited, Saltworks Technologies Inc, Ionomr Innovations Inc, and Mega A.S.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ion exchange membrane market accounted for USD 935.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD xx million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% in the COVID-19 period, according to a new report by Quince Market Insights. Ion exchange membranes consists of ionic head groups along with polymer matrices and are semi-permeable membranes. Depending upon the type of ion that is allowed to pass through the membrane layer, they are known as anion exchange membranes (AEM) or cation exchange membranes (CEM).

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-58831

A large volume of wastewater that contains harmful bacteria is generated by the healthcare sector. Wastewater management in this sector is using technologies like ion selective permeable membranes, to select the ions that are required during the process and to make water reusable for manufacturing medicines. For use in the treatment of water, low-pressure ceramic membranes are a rapidly emerging technology. Ceramic membranes have been tested, tried and are adopted widely. They are being increasingly used in place of organic polymeric membranes. However, more time and high investment are required in the use of ion exchange membranes, which are significantly increasing the overall cost and are challenging the growth of this market.

Ion exchange membranes are being increasingly used in alkaline fuel cells, which are widely used to generate electric power for spacecraft and space shuttles. This has been driving the market in the U.S. In the U.S. Alkaline fuel cells (AFC) are used to generate electricity for spacecraft and military applications. In the automotive industry, AFC is mainly used in fuel cell-powered vehicles, such as boats, hybrid vehicles, forklift vehicles, and golf carts. Furthermore, it is used as a backup power source for communication towers and as secondary power for work sites. AFC use pure hydrogen and oxygen to provide drinkable water as a by-product which can be used for other purposes. These factors are driving the overall growth of the market.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

February 2021 - Lanxess expanded its consumer care product range with the addition of the new Lewatit PH 1074 HEP. It is particularly suited to the purification and intermediate storage of heparin, in addition to the decolorization of fermentation broths and sugar.

October 2019 – DuPont acquired a Memcor business including ultrafiltration and membrane bio filtration technologies from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. This acquisition has helped DuPont company to enhance its water solutions portfolio to additional market spaces, including membrane bioreactors, and submerged and pressurized ultrafiltration systems, bringing more choice and opportunity for customers.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Ion exchange membrane Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global ion exchange membrane industry, and it has been observed that the demand for ion exchange membrane is uncertain during the pandemic. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the ion exchange membrane market is projected to experience low growth, which would have a negative impact on the global industry. However, with the stabilization of the economic scenario, the market for ion exchange membrane is expected to report growth in demand during the post COVID-19 scenario.

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, by Charge

Based on charge, the market is segmented into cation exchange membrane, anion exchange membrane, bipolar exchange membrane, amphoteric exchange membrane, and mosaic exchange membrane. The cation exchange membrane segment is expected to witness the fast growth in the market during the forecast period.

The basic function of cation exchange membranes is to act as a separator. In a variety of electrochemical cells, they act as a solid electrolyte that requires the membrane to selectively transport cations across the cell junction. As compared to anion exchange membranes, the production of cation exchange membranes is inexpensive and less complicated. The cation membrane has high ion conductivity and excellent ionomer solution, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, by Material

Based on material, the market is segmented into hydrocarbon membrane, perfluorocarbon membrane, inorganic membrane, composite membrane, and partially halogenated membrane. The hydrocarbon membrane segment is expected to witness the fast growth in the market during the forecast period. Industrial applications of the hydrocarbon ion-exchange membrane are extremely widespread and range from purification of low-cost commodities, such as water, to the purification and treatment of high-cost pharmaceutical products and precious metals. Exemplary applications of ion-exchange membranes in electrodialysis and EDR include seawater desalination, industrial wastewater treatment of highly scaling waters, food and beverage production, and other industrial wastewaters. Thus, growing demand from these applications are driving the market growth.

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, by Structure

Based on structure, the market is segmented into heterogeneous membrane and homogeneous membrane. The heterogeneous membrane segment is expected to witness the fast growth in the market during the forecast period. The heterogeneous membranes have good mechanical properties, but low electrochemical performance. By varying its composition (i.e., ion exchange resin, binder, and additives) and physical parameters (i.e., thickness, porosity, etc.), the performance of a low-cost heterogeneous ion exchange membrane can be optimized. These factors is expected to support the market growth.

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, by Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into alkaline fuel cells, alkaline (water) electrolysis, reverse electrodialysis, redox flow batteries, chromatographic separation, and other (water treatment, desalination). The alkaline (water) electrolysis segment is expected to witness the fast growth in the market during the forecast period. Military applications have promoted the development of this technology related to the use of hydrogen isotopes. Due to lower gas diffusivity, higher gas purity is obtained in alkaline electrolyte. Higher durability due to an exchangeable electrolyte and lower dissolution of anodic catalyst is also obtained. These factors will thus boost the market for this segment during the forecasted period.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-58831

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, by Region

Based on region, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fast growth in the market during the forecast period. The ion exchange membrane market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise significantly, owing to growing concerns regarding clean water for drinking and sanitation in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others. As membranes are used for eliminating impurities, there demand is growing for water treatment, which will enhance market growth during the forecast period. Another key factor boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific is government policies regarding water treatment in developing economies of the region, such as China and India.

Some Major Findings of the Ion Exchange Membrane Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global ion exchange membrane market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global ion exchange membrane market, which include 3M, AGC Inc, Dioxide Materials, Dupont De Nemours Inc, Resintech Inc, Membranes International Inc, Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co Ltd, Lanxess, Merck Kgaa, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Astom Corporation, Solvay, Evergreen Technologies Pvt Ltd, Suez, Hyflux Ltd, Ion Exchange India Limited, Saltworks Technologies Inc, Ionomr Innovations Inc, and Mega A.S.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global ion exchange membrane market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global ion exchange membrane market

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures & charts from the report, “ Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market , by Charge (Cation Exchange Membrane, Anion Exchange Membrane, Bipolar Exchange Membrane, Amphoteric Exchange Membrane, Mosaic Exchange Membrane), Material (Hydrocarbon Membrane, Perfluorocarbon Membrane, Composite Membrane, Inorganic Membrane, Partially Halogenated Membrane), Structure (Homogeneous Membrane, Heterogeneous Membrane), Application (Alkaline (Water) Electrolysis, Reverse Electrodialysis, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Redox Flow Batteries, Chromatographic Separation, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 ” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/ion-exchange-membrane-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market, By Type (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Water Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), By End-use Industry (Chemicals, Automobile, Energy, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Electronics, Glass, and Metal Production & Fabrication), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/hydrogen-electrolyzer-market

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Type (Membrane Separation, Biological, Sludge Dewatering, Desalination, Testing, Disinfection, Filtration), By Process (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market

Global Hollow Fiber Membrane Market, By Filtration Type (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, and Reverse Osmosis), By Membrane Material (Polymer and Ceramic), By End User (Food & Beverages, Water & Waste Water Treatment, Biotechnology, and Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-hollow-fiber-membrane-market

Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market, By Type (Polymeric, Hybrid, Inorganic, Others), By Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Industrial Biotechnology, Others), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/nanofiltration-membrane-market

Ceramic Membrane Market, By Technology (Micro-filtration, Nano-filtration, Ultra-filtration, Others), By Material (Alumina, Titania, Silica, Zirconia, Others), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Waste & Water Treatment, Chemicals, Textile, Others), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)