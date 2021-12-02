Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends and Growth by Regional Forecast, 2023

Pharmaceutical companies have streamlined drug discovery and development through adoption of protein therapeutics.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Protein Therapeutics Market by Product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, and Follicle Stimulating Hormone) and Application (Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global protein therapeutics market include introduction & application of new plasma-derived therapies, surge in prevalence of chronic & life-threatening diseases, and rise in awareness among populace regarding the high efficiency of protein therapeutics. However, high cost of protein therapies and complex reimbursement scenario impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in novel indications for known protein therapeutics and untapped emerging markets are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in this industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Other players (profiles not included in the report) in the value chain analysis include Biogen, Inc., CSL Behring, and Genentech, Inc.

Key Findings of the Protein Therapeutics Market :

The monoclonal antibody segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The cancer application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Metabolic disease application segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share in the protein therapeutics market.

North America dominated the global protein therapeutics market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.

