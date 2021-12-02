MetaFrames.io - NFT Startup for Premium Licensed NFTs Closes Seed Round at £10m

LONDON, UK, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaFrames Limited today announced completion of its second round of seed funding of £500,000 at a valuation of £10m. This round of funding was led by a group of angel investors including early investors in fintech startups, including challenger bank Revolut and NFT-based fantasy football card firm Sorare (which completed a $680m Series B round in September 2021).

Founder and CEO Sanjay Wadhwani said: “I am delighted to have reached a major early milestone in such a very short time, and I look forward to making great strides now as we drive forward to a Series A round in Q1 2022 having already received significant interest. We will be announcing our first deals with major media properties from around the globe as well as the beta release of the MetaFrames.io platform, inviting the world to join our NFT Multiverse.”

This new round of funding will be used in the following areas:

• Platform Development & Launch

• NFT Development and Production

• Recruitment

• Marketing and Events

Founded by entrepreneur and investor Sanjay Wadhwani (previously the founder of early-stage investor Ascension Ventures and CEO of Ingenious Ventures), MetaFrames is a new company building its vision of an open NFT Multiverse for launch in Q1 2022. It has a unique hybrid model, with physical fine art pieces available from leading galleries as well as NFTs. Artworks will be released in conjunction with media brands and properties from around the world.

About MetaFrames Limited: Founded in June 2020, the Company has so far launched CineFrames, of which a collection of artworks celebrating 100 Years of Cinema is currently being sold in aid of the international children’s aid charity, War Child, as NFTs.

CineFrames is a digital art project spearheaded by the Head of MetaFrames artist studio, ground-breaking digital artist Vass, who began creating the pieces in 2019. The artworks are created by assembling thousands of still-frame images from a source video to create an overall larger image, which can then be displayed as a large-scale framed print or viewed digitally.

The original series of works created in 2019 was based on frames from iconic films, celebrating some of the most loved characters and franchises of all time while paying homage to the original directors and creators in an entirely unique way. Since then, MetaFrames has been building a collection of digital assets celebrating further icons of cinema, television, music, sports and video games, using its own proprietary software.

For further information see www.metaframes.io and www.cineframes.com

