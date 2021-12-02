Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices

Only 6 weeks to go until the Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices Conference 2022

With over a year and half at least since the Community has been able to meet live the 2022 event looks set to be popular than ever with some really important decision and discussions taking place” — Richard Jones, Manager Pre-Filled Syringes Conference

HOLIDAY INN KENSINGTON FORUM, LONDON, UK, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pre-filled syringes industry is growing at an exponential rate with innovations in parenteral delivery device development to aid self-administration and deliver biologics, high concentration, and large-volume drug products. This year’s conference will explore the exciting advances in the combination product delivery space including insights into how the industry is adapting to the delayed EU MDR, takeaways from the global pandemic and a future outlook exploring how pharma, device developers and regulators can work together to encourage innovation. Part of the leading injectables series of events, SMi’s 14th annual conference will bring you the key insights you need to grow and enhance your pre-filled syringes portfolio and discover what the future holds for the PFS and combination products industry.

Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on the EU MDR, Article 117 and UK regulatory guidance, insights into the evolving digital health landscape for connected delivery devices, containment considerations for novel delivery, patient centric approaches to device design and much more.

As Europe’s leading Pre-Filled Syringes Conference, in 2022 the event will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field addressing key areas with recent developments in the industry including connectivity for drug delivery, insights into a fragile molecules and long acting injectables, parental delivery design approaches and digitalization in device development.

Interested parties can register with a saving of £200 available until 29 October 2021.

The two-day agenda offers peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and Drug-delivery developers, Medical Device Engineers, Primary Packaging material designers, Secondary packagers, Smart device developers, Training device developers, Device-safety solution providers, Drug developers plus many more.

Sponsors of the conference include: BD Medical Crux, Nemera, Zeon Europe GmbH with Harro Höfliger exhibiting.

Key reasons why individuals must attend include:

• Engage with industry leaders on the key takeaways from the pandemic and how this can be applied to future accelerated development

• Explore updates to drug device combination product design approaches putting the user first with industry case studies from big pharma

• Assess the current landscape of device delivery mechanisms and how industry can work together to promote innovation

• Understand the landscape of delivery for novel drug products, fragile molecules and long acting injectables in the interactive panel discussion

Featured Key Speakers:

• David Braun, Head of Connected Health and Medical Devices Business Solutions, Merck Group

• Louise Place, Director, Devices, GSK

• Jochen Zenker, Head of Laboratory Process Engineering, Device Development, Boehringer Ingelheim

• Joel Richard, Chief Development Officer, MedinCell

• Sachin Dubey, Head of Drug Product and Analytical Development, Ichnos Sciences

• Raphael Nudelman, Director of Chemical and Computational Toxicology, Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Richard Simcock, Human Factors Scientist, CPD, Teva

• Michael Becker, Packaging Engineer, Launch + Transfer Operations, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

• Arabe Ahmed, Medicinal Technical Expert, BSI

View the full agenda and speaker line-up online by downloading the brochure at: http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einnewswire

Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices

12th – 13th January 2022

London, UK

http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/EINnewswire

#PFSSMi

