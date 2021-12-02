Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Increase in demand for painless surgeries globally is a major factor influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing population along with the increasing number of surgeries that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

The increasing awareness among physicians about several factors that can have an impact on patient outcomes, like the suitable route of administration, choice of anesthetic drug, and the correct dose of the anesthetic agent, as well as monitoring of the intensity of anesthesia are some of the factors that can stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period. The improved usage of these monitoring devices has evolved due to some factors like the technological advancements, affordability, and portability. An example of the recent development is the initiation of new generation, microprocessor-based intelligent anesthesia systems with combined monitors that allow monitoring of several parameters along with the precisely-controlled performance of the anesthetic agent is expected to bring lucrative opportunities that can grow the market further in the next few years.

Due to the availability of well-developed primary, secondary, and tertiary care hospitals, the North America region accounts for the largest share of 22.30% of the market in 2020. Other significant factors include beneficial government investments, well-developed compensation network, and rising health awareness which have promoted the usage of advanced techniques including the anesthesia monitoring further.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices market include:

Masimo, KGAA, Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, Infinium Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Philips Healthcare, Drgerwerk AG & Co. , Schiller AG

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market is growing at a rapid speed due to the rising demand for painless surgery and also the growing number of aged patients worldwide.

• Monitoring is an indispensable element of anesthesia care. As anesthesia and surgery can cause quick changes in vital functions, it is necessary for the anesthesia clinicians to observe patient's physiologic variables and anesthesia devices during all types of anesthesia.

• Anesthesia monitoring devices are mainly used at the time of surgeries to observe essential signs such as oxygen level, ventilation, circulation, and temperature of a patient under sedation.

• Advanced Anesthesia Monitors of the device type segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

• These advanced monitors have unique features like open architecture, auto self-check, and also include extensible monitoring which is the continuous analysis of exhaled CO2, anesthetic-gas control, oxygen level, pulmonary functions, and several ventilation factors as well.

• The presence of unique diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies that enable quick and accurate diagnosis is a primary factor for the growth of this segment.

• The ambulatory surgery centers in the end-user segment are expected to grow at the highest rate of 10.1% during the forecast period.

• The availability of the advanced systems coupled with the presence of experienced employees is also some of the factors that are expected to bring lucrative opportunities for this segment.

• Among the display types, the LED-backlit LCD segment accounts for the largest share of 37.32% of the global market in 2020. Durability, better pay on investment corresponded to CCFL, Better medical image quality, and the power competence offered by LED-backlit LCD are the primary factors accelerating its adoption in the market.

• Innovative product development and collaborative developments are some critical strategic initiatives taken by the players in this industry to point their mark in the competition.

• Other region such as APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 10.2% during the forecast period. The increase in this region is due to the rising population, and the emerging healthcare network which are expected to spur the market in the future.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market on the basis of Device type, Display type, application and region:

By Device type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Advanced Anesthesia Monitors

• Basic Anesthesia Monitors

• Integrated Workstations

By Display type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• LED-backlit LCD Display

• CCFL-backlit LCD Display

• OLED Display

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Hospitals

• Cancer centers

• Multispecialty clinics

• Ambulatory surgery centers

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

