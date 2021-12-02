Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rising incidence of investment in biomarkers for drug development is the major factor influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 9.32 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing pipeline drug development, investment in biomarkers for drug development which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally. Based on statistics, increase in advanced diagnostics for early detection, along with more specific drug development, and emerging innovative diagnostics technologies are also some of the factors that are also helping to grow the size of the global market.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most usual cause of dementia worldwide. The study of this disease is multifactorial, and pathophysiology is also complicated. According to several types of research, an exponential rise in the number of cases of AD, highlighting the need for developing an effective treatment. AD also imposes a tremendous emotional and financial trouble to the patient's family and society. The disease has been studied for more than a century, but memantine and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are the only drugs currently recommended for its management. These drugs provide significant improvement alone but do less to change the disease process. The significant penetration into the molecular and cellular pathomechanism in AD over the previous few decades has given us considerable progress in the understanding of the disease. Several novel strategies that seek to revise the disease process have been developed. The notable developments in this direction are the tau-based and amyloid therapeutics, which could hold the key to treatment of AD shortly.

North America market for Alzheimer’s Therapeutics accounts for the largest share of 29.30% in 2020. Due to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure in developed countries, such as the U.S. Moreover, the high buying power for expensive drugs and compensation policies are the drivers projected to promote the market demand.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, H. Lundbeck A/S, TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, Forest Laboratories, Inc., AC Immun, Johnson & Johnson, TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VTV Therapeutics

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Alzheimer’s is a kind of dementia, which affects thinking, behavior, and memory of the patient. The progression of the disease is moderate, and it diminishes neurons associated with the learning part of the cerebrum. It is the most common and the most significant form of dementia (more than 60%), which can be observed in people of age between 65 and over.

• Many researches are being conducted to promote treatment concentrated on the role of beta-amyloid in Alzheimer’s disease. The artificial joints are designed to replicate the movement of a typical, healthy joint.

• Cholinesterase inhibitors therapeutics accounts for the largest share of 38.85% in 2020. It can also improve neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as depression or agitation.

• Generally prescribed cholinesterase inhibitors are galantamine (Razadyne), donepezil (Aricept), and rivastigmine (Exelon).

• CT scans often can reveal specific changes that are characteristic of Alzheimer's disease in its succeeding stages. These changes include widened indentations in the tissues, a reduction in the size of the brain (atrophy), and expansion of the fluid-filled chambers called cerebral ventricles.

• CT scan diagnostic type is expected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2028. CT (computed tomography) scan is a procedure in which various X-rays of the body are examined from several angles in a short period.

• CT imaging generates the images by estimating how quickly the body and organs receive the X-rays.

• The pipeline drugs sector accounts for a market share of 31.15% in 2020. The presence and advancement of pipeline drugs, such as LMTX by TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd., are anticipated to have a substantial positive impact on the growth of this industry.

• This drug is under Phase 3 clinical trial currently to assess its safety and efficacy in the therapy of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

• The result of the clinical trial is supposed to be announced in 2016. Other pipeline drugs include verubecestat by Merck. &Co., Inc.; crenezumab by AC Immune SA; and idalopirdine (Lu AE58054) by Lundbeck A/S, which are in Phase 3 of a clinical trial and are expected to be launched over the next 6 years.

• Many organizations included in this activity are Alzheimer’s Association, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and the Florida Department of Health. The NIH contributed around USD 589 million on research projects for AD in 2015.

• Recently, a new proposal known as Alzheimer’s Combination Therapy Opportunities was launched in collaboration with Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, and Alzheimer’s Society UK. This proposal is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

• The proposal involves a combination of repurposed or repositioned drugs that have the ability to slow down the progression of AD.

• APAC is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The region is forecasted to witness the accelerated growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income level.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market on the basis of Therapeutics, End-User, Diagnostics Type and Region:

Therapeutics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Cholinesterase inhibitors

• Pipeline Drugs

• NMDA receptor antagonist

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• e-Commerce

Diagnostics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Computed tomography (CT) scan

• Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

• Lumbar puncture test

• Electroencephalography (EEG)

• Others

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

