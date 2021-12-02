3D Bioprinting Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rise in technological advancements for manufacturing customized products is the major factor influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 7.05 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with factors such as the rise in geriatric population, technological improvements for manufacturing customized Material Types, and growth in focus on R&D investment. Also, the increase in usage of 3D printing in cosmetic surgeries is anticipated to increase the market growth during the forecast period further. Moreover, the massive gap between the demand and supply of organ transplants implies a large requirement among the patients, the emerging 3D bioprinting technologies and doctors has a substantial potential in filling this gap. Although these factors increase the growth of the market, the shortage of skilled professionals to operate the technologically advanced 3D bioprinters can pose a notable hindrance for the growth of the market. Conversely, an improvement in stem cell research and an increase in awareness related to 3D bioprinting are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The main application of 3D printers is for medical purposes. This technique includes 3D printing of biological tissues and organs through the layering of living cells. The method of this printing mainly constitutes of three stages, specifically, pre-bioprinting, bioprinting, and post-bioprinting. During the process, the cell purpose and viability of the output construct is preserved, which is used for R&D in several therapeutic areas. It is mainly used for developing tissue and organ constructs, which can be used for scaffolds, R&D of drugs, and development of medical implants.

North America accounts for the largest share of 22.30% of the market in 2020, owing to rising government initiatives, increasing demand for organ transplants, and growing awareness due to conferences and trade shows.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Allevi, Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Nano3D Biosciences Inc., Poietis, Organovo Holdings Inc., FUJIFILM Wako Automation Corporation, Cellink AB, REGENHU Ltd., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the 3D Bioprinting market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The growing number of 3D bioprinting-related conferences, increasing application and a large number of research activities, in the cosmetic business are some of the key factors stimulating the growth of the European market.

• Organ transplantation is one of the critical factors that are profoundly influencing the market globally. With the method of using bio-ink composed of human cells and tissues, the market has developed over the years.

• The purpose of developing function organs like kidneys, ears, and livers is progressively becoming a reality.

• The living cells segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

• Growing R&D initiatives for the use of living cells in the process for 3D printing is one of the major factors encouraging the growth of the market.

• The hydrogels segment is estimated to reach USD 1.40 billion by 2028.

• The research applications sector is estimated to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2028.

• Rising initiatives by market players and university scientists are the primary factor contributing to the increase of the research applications segment.

• The market is notably competitive and consists of various major players. In terms of market share, some of the major players dominate the market currently. These major players with a notable share in the market are centering on increasing their customer base across foreign countries.

• These companies are leveraging on imperative collaborative actions to improve their market share and expand their profitability.

• 3D Systems introduced NextDent 5100, in February 2020, it is a Figure 4-based 3D bioprinter created for dental labs. It is used for the generation of dental appliances.

• Moreover, in December 2020, Aspect Biosystems collaborated with the Institute for Technology-Inspired Regenerative Medicine (MERLN) at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Material Type, Technology, Application, End User, Component and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Living Cells

• Hydrogels

• Extracellular Matrices

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Microextrusion Bioprinting

• Inkjet Bioprinting

• Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

• Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

• Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Research

• Drug Testing and Development

• Regenerative Medicine

• Food Testing

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Research Organizations

• Academic Institutes

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• 3D Bioprinters

• Biomaterials

• Scaffolds

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

