Optical Waveguide Market Research Report by Product - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Optical Waveguide Market is forecasted to reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The multi-mode propagation dominates the market due to the maximum bandwidth (28000MHz) presence of OM5 fiber. The graded-index is dominated by a market share of 68.0% in 2019 due to less attenuation and higher bandwidth than the step-index. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Optical Waveguide market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The optical waveguide market is expected to expand significantly due to the growing demand for higher bandwidth and fast cloud computing adoption by various data centers. Telecom & IT industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the period, followed by Oil & Gas and Aerospace. The growing global requirement of more data and reliable high-speed network coverage among consumers leads to the implementation of 5th generation wireless network connectivity to transmit more data with a more stable connection. Optical Waveguide Market Size – USD 8.41 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Rise of widespread internet penetration, and IoT enabled smart devices. It is anticipated to increase in the global optical waveguide market along with the implementation of 5G shortly. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline.

Escalating demand for steady and high-speed internet among consumers and IT organizations is driving the optical waveguide market .The expensive configuration cost is restraining the market growth The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Optical Waveguide market. Channel type optical waveguide is expected to witness significant growth due to the capabilities of providing better bandwidth and faster speed owing to two-way transverse optical confinement, where planar optical confinement is one transverse direction. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Optical Waveguide market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The leading manufactures in the market include Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Corning Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., ZTT International Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Futong Group Company Ltd., Furukawa Electric Company Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Company Ltd., and Mouser Electronics Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Optical Waveguide Market based on type, application, propagation mode, material, connectivity, refractive index, end-use, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Defense

Aerospace

BFSI

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Channel

Planar

Propagation Outlook (Revesnue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Chip Interconnection

On-Board Interconnection

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Router

Medical Equipment

Inspection Devices

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Automobiles and Aircraft

Ultra HDTV

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer

Semiconductor

Silicon

Electro-optic

Glass

Refractive Index Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Step-Index

Graded-Index

Regional Analysis of the Optical Waveguide Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Optical Waveguide market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Optical Waveguide market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

