Sensor Fusion Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The growing use of sensor fusion technology in the smartphone devices, and rising demand for smart wearable devices drives the market growth.

The global Sensor Fusion Market is anticipated to reach USD 16.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Micro-Electro-Mechanical technology-based solutions are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecasted timeframe owing to the growing demand for image and radar-based products in vehicle safety systems. Growing demand for various end-use applications, such as automotive, home automation, industrial and military, consumer electronics, healthcare among others, has significantly boosted the global market demand for sensor fusion. Sensor Fusion Market Size – USD 4.06 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.6%, Market Trends – The increasing need for high-end applications based on location detection. In several industries, excellent features like high accuracy and integrating multiple images into a single combo image radar drives the demand for the product. The growing use of sensor fusion technology in the smartphone devices, and rising demand for smart wearable devices drives the market growth. The factors hindering the growth of the sensor fusion market are the rising complexity of sensor fusion algorithms requiring software overhead, additional processing capabilities and technical standardisation. Due to the price, combined functionality, low power consumption, communication protocol, and flexibility with manufacturer products, the 6-axis built-in sensor fusion dominates the market.

Radar and image sensors are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.8% in the forecasted timeframe. The rising use of sensor fusion in advanced automobiles like gasoline direct injections, vehicle stability, low emission engine, dynamic vehicle controls, and rapid implementation of IoT technology and expansion of self-directed or driverless cars is expected to fuel the market growth shortly. The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Sensor Fusion market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The home automation segment is projected to hold a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast period as most of the sensor fusion is used for monitoring and controlling purposes in home automation applications using the various sensor. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The Sensor Fusion market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for smart wearable gadgets and high-end applications for location detection.

The leading players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hillcrest Labs, Microchip Technologies Inc., Cummins, Inc., Kionix Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, MEMSIC Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, STMicroelectronics, BASELABS GmbH and among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sensor fusion market based on type, technology, application, axis, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radar and Image Sensors

Temperature Sensors and Pressure Sensors

IMU and GPS

Inertial Combo Sensors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Non-Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Axis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

9-Axis

6-Axis

3-Axis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Phones

TV Remote

PCs/Tablet

Camera

Wearable Devices

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Sensor Fusion market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Sensor Fusion market

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Regional Analysis of the Sensor Fusion Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

