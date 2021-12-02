Tamino follows up on its transition to share its primary focus to mine lithium for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry
The Company will also explore for other Minerals such as Gypsum & Salt to assist in the improvement of Lithium Production Methods
Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. (“Tamino Minerals”) (OTCMarkets: TINO) has completed a thorough evaluation on the opportunity that Lithium, Gypsum and Salt represent in the U.S. and Mexican Markets. Tamino is excited to inform its shareholders that we have come to terms with the aforementioned parties for an acquisition in the lithium industry. At this point, it’s in the hands of legal and they are wrapping things up. We will keep you posted on this as progress is made.
Tamino Minerals, Inc. has substantial research on salt produced from salt water as one of its affiliates has the real estate with water beds that could be used to produce the so called "White Gold". Tamino is interested in partnering in the production of lithium using table salt as one of its affiliates holds claims that control sea water producing salt that are considered salt mines.
Lithium producing water beds, also known as “Water Leaching”, must have a solid impermeable crust that enables water vaporization and therefore causing the formation of the mineral rich pools containing “Lithium”.
The pools have this bathtub ring texture around them where these minerals have precipitated out, once you dig under the salt crust, there’s a thick black mud, that smells like rotten eggs because of its sulfur content.
Tamino has obtained information on a new patent application for Tesla’s (Nasdaq:TSLA) new lithium extraction process, which comes with a lot more details about this mysterious “table salt” method.
In the patent application called “selective extraction of Lithium from clay minerals,” Tesla describes the main problems with current extraction methods:
Lithium is a strategic metal for the lithium-ion battery (LIB) and electric vehicle (EV) industry. Therefore, a means for economically extracting lithium from various lithium sources is important to reduce the cost of Batteries and electric cars. The dominant lithium sources commonly used for mining are lithium brines due to the low cost associated with lithium extraction from these brine sources. However, the ever-increasing demand for LIB’s makes it necessary to explore other lithium sources.
Another method for lithium extraction is to extract the lithium from clay minerals. In this process, the lithium is obtained by acid leaching, where clay minerals are mixed with an aqueous solution of common mineral acids, such as H2SO4 or HCl, and then heated under atmospheric pressure to leach out the lithium contained in the clay minerals. This acid leach method not only leaches out lithium, but it also leaches out high concentrations of impurities including Na, K, Fe, Al, Ca, and Mg. High lithium loss from the subsequent removal of the impurity elements, especially Al removal, may significantly lower the overall lithium extraction efficiency. Furthermore, high acid consumption and complicated leach solution purification methods also make the overall extraction process less cost-effective and not environmentally friendly.
Tesla Patent
It’s a little more complicated than just adding table salt, but the main cation source described by Tesla in the patent application is indeed NaCl, sodium chloride (aka table salt).
Tesla describes the effect of adding NaCl to the milling step of the process:
The effect of adding NaCl to the milling step of the process was measured. NaCl powders and fine clay mineral particles in weight ratios of 3:97 (i.e. NaCl to total mixture (i.e. NaCl + Clay) = 3%; and corresponding to a Na:Li molar ratio of about 2.7:1) were weighed and placed into a PM100 planetary ball mill and continuously milled for up to 3 hours at 500 rpm rotation. The ball milled NaCl/clay mixture was then collected and transferred into a glass reactor for water leaching. 31 gram of the NaCl/clay mixture was loaded into the reactor with water added to create 150-gram slurries with salt/clay mixture to water weight ratios of 1:4 (i.e. a 20 wt.% salt/clay mixture loading in water). Once the slurry is created, water leaching is performed at 90oC under 1000 RPM agitation for up to 20 minutes. A condenser is used to minimize the water loss during leaching. Following a subsequent filtration using 5 um filter paper, the leach solution was collected for further chemical composition analysis.
The results of the chemical analysis from adding NaCl as shown in the table attached:
Tamino willfully will proceed to contact Tesla to request permission for the use of their patent.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Tamino is in the transition to also explore for important Minerals such as Lithium to assist in the Global transition to assist in Climate Action initiatives in order to achieve sustainability goals and join the Global Action for Sustainable Development.
Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
www.taminominerals.ca
For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca
