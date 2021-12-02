Silicon Photonics Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027

The rising demand for high bandwidth, high data transfer, and government initiative to move towards e-banking are driving the market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers is projected to boost the demand for silicon photonics. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Silicon Photonics market along with crucial statistical data about the Silicon Photonics market . The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and internet services has led to the increased use of silicon photonics transceivers for telecommunications applications and is anticipated to fuel demand in the market for silicon photonics. Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers. The rising demand for high bandwidth, high data transfer, and government initiative to move towards e-banking are driving the market growth. The waveguide segment is projected to grow substantially owing to the wise use of this component in the telecommunication sector. Silicon Photonics Market Size – USD 980 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.7%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of 2.5D integrated onboard silicon photonics by data centers. In 5G connectivity, this modern system will help to channel a large volume of data traffic at a low cost and to transform the radio access network efficiently. With the acceptance of cloud services, there is an increased rate of data traffic, which has directed to an rise in the demand for data centers.

The Optical Cable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the capability of transmitting high data rates in the long-range. The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Silicon Photonics market. The laser segment is expected to dominate the market with a significant share of 33.7% over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing development of tunable lasers and hybrid silicon. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Silicon Photonics market. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to an increasing population, growth in urbanization, and rising demand for data transmission. The introduction of 5G technology and growing demand for bandwidth will provide an option for corporations to expand their emergen research initiatives in the photonics sector. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., AIO Core Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, NKT Photonics, STMicroelectronicss NV, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Silicon Photonics Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Switches

Transceivers

Optical Attenuators

Optical Cable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication & IT

Defense

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photodetector

Modulator

Laser

Waveguides

Filter

Regional Analysis of the Silicon Photonics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

