Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

The rise in the number of reported cases of tetanus and diphtheria in the developing countries will be the major factor influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tetanus toxoid vaccine market is expected to reach USD 7.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be contributed by the rise in number of reported cases of tetanus and diphtheria in the developing countries. The low costs of the vaccine, as well as the increasing government initiatives towards technological improvements regarding immunization and vaccination, are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Several vaccine combinations include the tetanus vaccine such as Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP); Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid (TT); Tetanus, Diphtheria, And Pertussis (Tdap); Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT); and others. DTaP and DT are used as a pediatric vaccine for children less than seven years old while Tdap and Td are given to those who are seven years old and above, where the lowercase, ‘d’ and ‘p’ denote the lower strengths of diphtheria and pertussis vaccines.

The primary factors for the market growth are most active, less expensive and best-tolerated vaccines. The increase in concern and awareness regarding immunization in emerging countries for disease control is fueling the growth of the market. The growth in research & development practices, increased awareness about disease prevention & treatment, as well as improved healthcare expenditure in the developing countries will lead to a positive demand for these vaccines. A large number of products are undergoing clinical trials currently.

Though the market appears promising in the coming years, high costs of R&D, along with strict policies in some of the nations can hinder the growth of the industry. The reduced number of reported cases of tetanus in the developed countries will be another factor that will affect the growth of the market negatively. The acquisition of tetanus vaccination by the UNICEF, WHO and other government initiatives for the prevention and treatment of tetanus are expected to act as opportunities for the global market.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Astellas Pharma Inc., Emergent Biosolutions Inc., and Panacea Biotec, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type into Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP); Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid (TT); Tetanus, Diphtheria, And Pertussis (Tdap); Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT); and others. DTaP vaccines occupy the highest market share in the year 2020 and are forecasted to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 5.3%, owing to several initiatives and investments by governments to eradicate these diseases.

• The market is segmented on the basis of age group into adults and pediatrics. The adult segment is forecasted to have a higher growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The demand for Tdap and Td vaccines among adults, particularly Tdap during pregnancy will fuel the need for the tetanus toxoid vaccine in adults.

• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America accounted for the largest share of ~32% of the market in 2020. The region has a well-established and advanced vaccination program and the presence of a large number of market players.

• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global tetanus toxoid vaccine market on the basis of vaccine type, dosage, age group, end user, and region:

Vaccine type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid (TT)

• Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)

• Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT)

• Tetanus, Diphtheria, And Pertussis (Tdap)

• Others

Dosage Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Quadrivalent

• Pentavalent

• Hexavalent

Age group Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Paediatric Vaccines

• Adult Vaccines

End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Hospitals And Clinics

• Government Organizations

• Research

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

