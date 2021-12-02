Queenly Announces Expansion of Pageant Partnerships with Miss Black USA
Queenly, the leading marketplace and search engine for the formalwear industry, continues their mission of empowering women by partnering with Miss Black USA.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queenly and Miss Black USA announce a new exclusive partnership that will give back to the pageant community.
In the new partnership, all Miss Black USA contestants will have easier access to the essential garments needed to participate through Queenly’s website and app. The partnership will also result in donated sponsorship money that will go directly to a Miss Black USA scholarship.
The partnership has been orchestrated by Queenly CEO Trisha Bantigue and The Miss Black USA Pageant founder Karen Arrington.
Queenly CEO Trisha Bantigue stated about the partnership, "As a female minority founder, I wholeheartedly understand the various struggles of underrepresented communities and so we strive to make sure our company goes out of our way in supporting organizations that uplift these very communities. Miss Black USA has been the epitome of promoting diversity and feminism, by providing a platform where young Black women can thrive and find their true confidence in themselves, in order to later tackle the world. One of our advisors from Andreessen Horowitz’s Cultural Leadership Fund, Megan Holston-Alexander, who was also a former Miss Black USA titleholder, was the one who helped connect us with this incredible organization, and for that, we thank her. Queenly and Miss Black USA are partnering to send a strong message of what women empowerment means when diversity and inclusion is included."
Karen Arrington is the Founder and CEO of Miss Black USA, a national scholarship pageant that celebrates the achievements of outstanding young women of color through the awarding of scholarships each year.
“We are proud to partner with Queenly, a company committed to pushing the boundaries of what it means to feel beautiful and confident today—that such traits can come in all shades, shapes and sizes,” says Arrington.
The partnership will go live on December 2, 2021 on queenly.com.
About Queenly
Queenly is the leading marketplace and search engine for the formalwear industry. Whether it’s for prom, quinceanera, or a wedding, we help women of all ages and all sizes find the exact dress they’re looking for. Founded in 2019, Queenly is the best place to find the exact dress you need for your prom, wedding, or other special occasions.
Our company finds a home in a diverse and inclusive community of queens trying to push the boundaries of what it means to feel beautiful and confident in the modern age—that such traits can come in all shapes and sizes, and that together, we can embrace these beliefs wholeheartedly.
More about Miss Black USA
Founded in 1987, the Miss Black USA™ Pageant is an internationally recognized organization that is committed to empowering women to use their voices to make a difference in society. It is the first and oldest scholarship pageant for women of color, and has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships. For the past two and a half decades the pageant has received positive broadcast and editorial coverage in leading international and US national media outlets including: FoxSoul, USA Today, Good Morning America Now, NBC Nightly News, New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, Black Voice, The Roots, and BET Network. Miss Black USA™ is a highly respected organization redefining what it means to be a courageous, compassionate and confident woman of color. To learn more, please visit: https://www.missblackusa.org/
Terra Widmyer
Pink Shark PR
terra@pinksharkpr.com