Facility Management Services Market Outlook & Growth Opportunities by 2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Key Players

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the global facility management services market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The facility management services market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various industrial verticals such as construction, infrastructure, industrial, and others. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the facility management services.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Facility Management Services Market by Service Type, Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global facility management services market was valued at $954.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to surge in industrialization and urbanization majorly in developing countries. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propels the global facility management services market growth.

A rise in construction activities and increase in need for safety, comfort, and healthy environment for employees in addition to increase in awareness about outsourced services are expected to lead to the development of the global market. In addition, a strict norm to monitor waste disposal is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, government investments in real estate sectors is expected to boost the growth of the construction industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The global facility management services market to avert their business processes due to the lockdown imposed by governments around the world to reduce exponential spread of the deadly virus. This break in operations directly affects the providing of the global market. Besides, there is a stoppage in adopting of facility services for maintenance services owing to shortage of manpower and capital. Furthermore, the COVID-19 has already affected the facility management services in the first quarter of 2020 and is likely to cause a negative impact on the market growth throughout the year. Further, the non-availability of staffs is causing hindrance in the facility management services around the globe.

Key Market Players

Arthur McKay & Co Ltd.

BVG India Ltd

CBRE Group, Inc.

EMCOR Group, Inc.

ISS World Services A/S

Knight Facilities Management

Quess Corp Ltd

Sodexo, Inc.

Spotless Group Holdings Limited

Tenon Group

