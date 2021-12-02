Submit Release
Full ramp closures scheduled on the eastbound H-1 Freeway for emergency striping work

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full ramp closures scheduled on the eastbound H-1 Freeway in Halawa, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, through Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily, for emergency striping work. The following ramps will be closed.

  • Upper ramp from the stadium to the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway.
  • Eastbound H-3 Freeway/Kaneohe/Honolulu and Aiea/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13A)
  • Eastbound Halawa Hts. Stadium offramp (Exit 13B)

Access will be maintained on the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Moanalua Freeway for motorists wanting to travel eastbound. To view a map of the closures, please see below.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. TheBus and first responders have been notified of the closure and will not be allowed through. All roadwork is weather permitting.

