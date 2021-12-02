Manufactured Housing Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Outlook

Rapid population growth along with rapid urbanization has resulted into the need of affordable housing in developed and developing countries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The manufactured housing market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rapid urbanization and spurt in population growth in developing countries. Increase in government spending on affordable housing and investments by private institutions in the construction sector is expected to drive the growth of the manufactured housing market during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Manufactured Housing Market by Number of Section, Location and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global manufactured housing market size was valued at $127,188.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Growth of the global manufactured housing market is driven by growth in population and rapid urbanization around the globe. For instance, according to the European Commission, 56% population of Africa and 64% population of Asia will live in urban areas by 2050. This is expected to result in the demand for affordable and quality housing, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for manufactured homes can be attributed to its features such as affordable cost of construction, reduced lead time of construction, and quality control over entire construction in real time. Technological advancements such as computer aided design & manufacturing and 3D printing & construction robotics is expected to boost the demand for manufactured housing across the globe. For instance, Blueprint Robotics Inc. which is U.S. based construction robotics startup, use advanced robots and BIM (Building Information Modeling) for off-site manufacturing of housing units. Experts in the field of construction says that manufactured housing is a promising solution to fill the shortage of affordable housing around the globe.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the production of manufactured housing units, and is expected to hamper the manufactured housing market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for manufactured homes from developing countries, including India, China, and others; thereby, halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the manufactured homes around the globe.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report for the manufactured housing market include:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.

Domino Homes SIA

Nobility Homes Inc.

Omar Park Homes Ltd.

Q Prefab OÜ

Skyline Champion Corporation

The Commodore Corporation

Wigo Group.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging manufactured housing market trends and dynamics.

Depending on number of sections, the double section segment dominated the manufactured housing market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By location, MH communities has the highest share of revenue in 2019

By application, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the manufactured housings market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the manufactured housing industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth manufactured housing market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

