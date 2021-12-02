Haglien has been launched as a masterpiece blockchain game developed by a Konami team

Haglien can be regarded as the first BSC based decentralized gaming platform released by a traditional game developer.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the sudden emergence of the blockchain game industry in 2021, the development team in the traditional game developer Konami has officially entered the blockchain game industry. It is regarded as their first stop of Gamefi. Haglien is the team’s official debut work. The same development team has also produced many world-famous games, such as “Contra”, “Metal Gear” and “eFootball”.

Haglien can also be regarded as the first BSC based decentralized gaming platform released by a traditional game developer. Through the PVE/PVP modes, the platform further integrates the gameplay of traditional games with the “Play to Earn” economic model. Haglien developed a grand story line, which is complemented by variety of casual, easy-to-operate, and highly playable games carefully selected from the game library.

According to the company’s official news, Mad Musk will be the first Real 3d FPS blockchain game released by Haglien. Its beta version will be officially released in December. As MadMusk adopts the PVE mode, players will have an immersive experience of the perfectly smooth operation and the exciting pace of the game. After completing different levels, players will receive rewards based on their performance. These rewards can not only be used for various equipment enhancing functions to help players explore higher-level resources, but also can be flexibly converted to tokens, which will realize the effective circulation of gaming resources between the virtual world and reality.

