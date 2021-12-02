Land Survey Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027 | By Product, Industry & Application

The major cities in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa,are rapidly expanding & building several new infrastructures

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the land survey equipment market is majorly driven by urbanization in developing countries and time saving yet accurate output of data by advanced computers. On the basis of product, the GNSS systems segment dominated the land survey equipment market growth in 2019. Moreover, on the basis of industry, the construction segment dominated the market. In addition, on the basis of application, the monitoring & inspection segment dominated the market, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Land Survey Equipment Market by Product, Industry, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The land survey equipment market was valued at $6,314.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7985

The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, rise in application of remote operation of UAVs has led to rise in demand for drones. Moreover, advantages related to time saving and accuracy gained in data output also propel the market growth.

However, lack of skilled manpower operating the land survey equipment and analysis technology act as restraint to the land survey equipment market. Moreover, renting and leasing of these land survey equipment led to restricted sales of land surveying equipment. In addition, lockdown was announced, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, which, in turn, led to a halt in construction activities as well as other surveying activities.

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the land survey equipment market include:

Hexagon

Hi-Target

Hudaco Industries Limited

Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)

Stonex

Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging land survey equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the land survey equipment market is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The land survey equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7985

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

