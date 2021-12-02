Zennify Secures Funding to Expand Global Footprint in Financial Services and Deliver New FinTech Solutions
Strong demand for digital transformation and IT modernization in banking, lending, wealth management and insurance drives fresh investment from TerceraSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zennify, a leading consulting firm and Salesforce partner specializing in financial services, today announced it has received funding from Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services. With this initial $7.5 million investment, Zennify will enhance its high-performing data, analytics, and integration services; deliver innovative new fintech solutions via its employee-driven ZennLab incubator; expand the brand's reach across North and Latin America; and double down on cultivating the best talent in the industry.
Zennify provides full-service consulting expertise for Salesforce and nCino across a wide range of customers, and has become a trusted partner for financial services. The company is led by a seasoned team with decades of IT and CRM experience.
“This new investment from Tercera, alongside the continued demand for our services, validates the impactful work we’re delivering and highlights the opportunity ahead of us,” said Manvir Sandhu, co-founder and CEO of Zennify. “Our consultants are obsessed with helping clients modernize their architecture and drive revenue with platforms like Salesforce and nCino, but are equally passionate about the communities in which we work. This infusion of capital will help us expand our reach and further develop the talent and capabilities that our customers, partners and world need.”
The founders formed the idea for Zennify in 2012 after being tapped by UNICEF to solve an infectious disease crisis in Haiti. With over 200 employees, Zennify now has more than 620 Salesforce certifications and is recognized by Salesforce for its Financial Services Cloud expertise. The company is on track to deliver 50% revenue growth in fiscal year 2022, after recording nearly 30% in 2021.
“The financial services industry is undergoing massive change and is spending enormous amounts on IT and cloud adoption to stay relevant in a digital-first world,” said Chris Barbin, CEO of Tercera. “Zennify’s outcomes and capabilities in financial services drove Tercera’s initial interest in the company, but what sealed the deal was Manvir and the team’s commitment to culture, cultivating talent and embracing diversity. These are critical traits for any successful third wave consultancy, and the Zennify team set a high bar.”
Zennify will continue its growth in the Americas by expanding into Canada and Mexico, and continue its efforts to find, train and hire the next generation of talent. Through partnerships with Grow with Google, Code Black Indy, Merit America, and commitment to the Salesforce Talent Alliance, Zennify is helping to create more tech job opportunities for underserved communities and working to close the STEM representation gap. With programs for digital upskilling and accessible education, Zennify strives to open up new career paths for historically excluded groups. The new funding will enable Zennify to further strengthen its environment, social and governance (ESG) and workforce development programs.
About Tercera
Tercera is an investment and advisory firm founded to accelerate the growth of people-centric businesses. Specializing in the $460 billion cloud professional services market, the Tercera team is composed of invested operators who know first-hand what it takes to build and scale a successful cloud services business.
About Zennify
Zennify is an award-winning tech consulting firm that delivers impeccable solutions not only for its customers, but the community at large. As a Salesforce and nCino partner with a 4.9/5 Customer Satisfaction Rating and investment from Salesforce Ventures and Tercera, Zennify has a reputation for successfully leading complex digital projects for banking, wealth management and insurance companies around the world.
More information can be found at www.zennify.com.
