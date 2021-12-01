Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,601 in the last 365 days.

MK Nature Center's Bird Seed Sale is Almost HERE!

MK Nature Center's annual bird seed sale is this FRIDAY AND SATURDAY from 9am-5pm. Of course, we are selling premium bird seed for all your bird feeding needs, but also local and sustainable gifts such as t shirts, puzzles, games, decorations, and books! Click the video to see what we have to offer. Hope to see you there and thank you in advance for supporting your local nature center!

You just read:

MK Nature Center's Bird Seed Sale is Almost HERE!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.