Dr. James R. Erickson Named CEO and President of Revlar Labs

Revlar Labs announced that James R. Erickson, Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and President.

LOS ANGELE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revlar Labs announced today that James R. Erickson, Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Erickson brings to Revlar Labs more than 25 years of experience in the biotechnology and diagnostic sectors.

He joins Revlar from Ferghana Partners, a New York-based global healthcare and life sciences investment bank. There he led the firm’s diagnostic practice, advising numerous startups on venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, licensing, and product development in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Before joining Ferghana, Dr. Erickson was CEO of BayPoint Biosystems, a biomarker discovery and diagnostic development company he founded in Houston, Texas, based on technology licensed from the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Prior to BayPoint, he worked at several biotechnology companies in both scientific and business development roles.

“James has an extraordinary background in both diagnostic biotechnology and corporate leadership that make him ideally suited to accelerate the success of Revlar Labs, and we are delighted that he has agreed to lead the company,” said Bruce R. Culver, Board Chairman.

“I am very excited to be joining Revlar Labs,” Dr. Erickson said. “The company’s unique diagnostic platform technology, the BioSwitch®, promises to provide the basis for a broad range of new and powerful diagnostics for infectious diseases.

“I look forward to fulfilling the Company’s goal of establishing BioSwitch technology as a leading diagnostic platform technology and making this cutting-edge technology applicable and available to a variety of infectious diseases globally.”

Dr. Erickson completed his undergraduate work in biochemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, and earned his doctorate in genetics at Washington University, in St. Louis..

Revlar Labs (www.RevlarLabs.com), founded in 2020, is utilizing a breakthrough technology exclusively licensed from Ireland’s University College Dublin to develop diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza and other diseases. Based on the successes of its laboratory prototypes, Revlar anticipates that these tests will be faster, more convenient, more accurate and less expensive than diagnostic tests now on the market.

