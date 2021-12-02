Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige appoints two deputy directors to Transportation Department

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has appointed two deputy directors to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT). Patrick McCain will serve as the deputy director for Administration and Eduardo Manglallan as the deputy director for Harbors, effective Dec. 1.

Patrick McCain’s prior experience at federal, state, and city agencies uniquely positions him to serve as HDOT’s first deputy director. He was most recently an Immigration Services officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and served on the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board, the Ala Moana-Kakaako Neighborhood Board, and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi. McCain will fill the position vacated by Lynn Araki-Regan in August. His appointment is subject to Senate approval.

Eduardo Manglallan will take over as deputy director for Harbors, a position previously held by Derek Chow. Manglallan has served in leadership roles in the U.S. Navy and at the City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance. He earned his Master of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Manglallan’s appointment is not subject to Senate approval.

