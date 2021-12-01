DOH News Release: Preliminary Results Detect Petroleum Product in Navy Water System

Newsroom Posted on Dec 1, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – A preliminary analysis by the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) detected petroleum product in water samples from one site on the Navy Water System affected by fuel-like odors.

Samples from Red Hill Elementary School were collected Tuesday. They were analyzed at a lab at the University of Hawai‘i and tested positive for a petroleum product. The Red Hill Elementary School results are preliminary. Samples have been sent to Eurofins Scientific in California for further analysis.

DOH has received more than 175 complaints to date. Complaints remain limited to users of the Navy water system.

The DOH recommends all Navy water system users should avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. Navy water system users who detect a fuel-like odor from their water should avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, bathing, dishwashing, laundry or oral hygiene (brushing teeth, etc.). This recommendation will remain in place until DOH receives and analyzes results from Eurofins Scientific.

DOH investigators continue to collect samples for analysis daily and provide technical recommendations to the Navy.

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806