TCI Hawaii Leads as All-In-One Network Cabling Installation Company in Hawaii
Tech Connection Inc (TCI), a leading tech solutions provider based in Honolulu, has surpassed 13 years and 1,000 jobs completed
Our structured cabling system has enabled us to provide consistent deployments that are high performing and easy to use”HONOLULU, HAWAII, US, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world, the majority of businesses run digitally and have some type of digital communications system. It is imperative to have a communications system that is both reliable and properly structured. For over a decade, companies in Hawaii have trusted Tech Connection Inc (TCI) to solve their IT and communication challenges.
— Derek Smith
TCI provides a full range of communications services, including structured network cabling, to create high-performance networks, Wi-Fi, backup and storage solutions, VOIP phones, access, and security camera solutions. TCI works with any size business and does it in a way that is easy to grow and scale with your business.
“With our system, server racks and cables are organized, neat, labeled, terminated, and patched with precision,” explains Derek Smith, President of TCI. “Our structured cabling system has enabled us to provide consistent deployments that are high performing and easy to use.”
What makes TCI stand out and thrive in the industry is their dedication to a consistent and proven process. TCI starts with an in-depth consultation and estimate, a walk-through to get a comprehensive understanding of your needs, designing a network that adapts to any pivot.
TCI plans for your digital future needs to maintain the performance of your networks while also having a product that business owners can be proud of, instead of messy network cables.
To get more information about the network and communications services provided by Tech Connection, Inc., visit: https://tcihawaii.com
About Tech Connection Inc (TCI)
Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Tech Connection Inc (TCI) helps solve IT and communications challenges for businesses. The company provides reliable solutions that are adapted to each customer’s specifications. Their services include installing high-performance networks, backup solutions, VOIP phones, access control, security cameras, and more. For more information visit: https://tcihawaii.com
