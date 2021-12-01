Kansas District Judges Association elects 2021–22 officers

TOPEKA—The Kansas District Judges Association, an organization open to all state district court judges, has elected officers to serve the organization in the coming year.

Judge Kim Cudney was elected president. She is chief judge of the 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties.

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to serve in a leadership role of the Kansas District Judges Association,” Cudney said. "The KDJA strives to better the judicial community statewide by taking positive steps toward improving the administration of justice and addressing issues that arise at the trial-court level. I look forward to meeting with familiar and new peers, listening to their ideas and concerns, and addressing those issues as an organization."

Cudney has served as a district judge and chief judge since 2006. She is a native of Washington County and graduated from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law.

Cudney succeeds Chief Judge Daniel Creitz as president. Creitz serves in the 31st Judicial District, composed of Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

Other officers elected:

Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan, president-elect. He is chief judge of the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County.

Judge Brenda Cameron, secretary. She serves in the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County.

Judge Cheryl Rios, treasurer. She serves in the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County.

Members elected the new officers during a virtual conference for judges in October.