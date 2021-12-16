Cabo Platinum's New Partnership With Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Los Cabos Properties and Land & Building Magazine

Share This Article

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabo Platinum , an exclusive full-service accommodation company in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, announces two new partnerships with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Los Cabos Properties and Land & Building Magazine. The new partnership positions Cabo Platinum and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Los Cabos Properties as the premier villa rental company and brokerage in the region.Tonight will mark the launch of the partnership where each company will announce their individual roles, along with the features and benefits that clients can benefit from through the alliance. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a real estate brokerage franchise network designed for today’s real estate market, serving first-time home buyers to high-end residential markets to middle market communities and commercial real estate.“We opened the first Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Office in Los Cabos because we were drawn to the principles the brand represents for its clients; trust, integrity, stability, and longevity. We're excited to work with Cabo Platinum and Land & Building with shared vision to grow and sustain this amazing market and community well into the future,” states Ian Gengos, Managing Broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Los Cabos Properties.Land & Building is comprised of leading experts in the construction, architecture, and engineering sector, as well as in real estate development. These experts have come together to share topics and high-value content with readers, aided by experts in each of its editorial sections in its magazine, most of whom will be at the event.The invite list for tonight’s event will include power players in the industry, municipal officials, high-profile clientele, along with many of the partners that have been procured throughout the tenure of all three companies, including builders, engineers, property inspectors, loan officers, and more.“This marks an incredible milestone in the story of Cabo Platinum,” shares Danette Reid, owner of Cabo Platinum. “We are humbled by these partnerships, as they will take our current luxury offerings to the next level for clients, providing them with additional options for their vacation home, and forever home, all with the same high-quality experience our Homeowners and Guests have come to expect through Cabo Platinum.”The three companies together will provide clients with a one-stop shop for purchasing real estate, renting vacation homes, construction and remodels, interior design, and property management. With their strong reputations in the industry, they will instill trust and security with clients, ensuring a healthy relationship for years to come.About Cabo PlatinumCabo Platinum is a full-service rental company dedicated to providing guests with an unparalleled vacation experience in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. With a world-renowned concierge service and a curated list of activities and services available for all guests, including, concierge, private jets, transportation, fishing and yacht charters, Cabo Platinum offers the most luxurious vacation packages available in today’s market. To learn more, visit https://caboplatinum.com/

