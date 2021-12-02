Data Axle’s New India Center of Excellence Taps Local Talent, Exceeds Growth Expectations in First Year of Operation
Center grows to 100+ employees, focusing on emerging technologies, innovation, modernization and digital transformation to support global client business
The center of excellence we’ve built and continue to grow in India has been critical to the industry-leading technology stack that Data Axle is building.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that a year following its opening, the company’s new center of excellence in Pune, India continues its growth trajectory, as the company taps the expanding regional team to lead an array of mission-critical development initiatives to benefit its now sizeable base of clients and partners.
— Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino
Data Axle’s India operations specifically are charged with leading the development of cloud-ready applications, ensuring AI/machine learning and data modeling leadership, and calling on the region’s uniquely skilled talent base to do so. In addition, Data Axle Pune plays a key role integrating the numerous newly acquired companies - Exact Data, Lake Group Media and DonorBase - into the Data Axle ecosystem, working to ensure and optimize synergies.
“Since joining Data Axle to build a strong workforce in India it’s been vital to focus not only on hiring the right talent, but on building a culture focused on the core values of the company,” said Vishal Bhasin, SVP and Managing Director, Data Axle India. “We are extremely proud of our India-based team and our key leadership across engineering, product management and DevOps now in Pune, as well as our work with consultants across India.”
“The center of excellence we’ve built and continue to grow in India has been critical to the industry-leading technology stack that Data Axle is building. By using modern and emerging technologies, this team has been able to bring the company’s overall strategy to life,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “With this major technology center, we’re able to support and innovate for our clients who stand to benefit even more as this team continues to expand.”
Data Axle Pune has forged the way in IT infrastructure management and is leading Data Axle’s charter on strengthening and securing the company’s cloud presence. The team’s commitment on Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (CICD) has remarkably enhanced the company’s ability to expedite experimentation, modernize the tech stack and deliver state-of-the-art self-serve capabilities.
Data Axle Pune continues to hire superior talent and plans to grow into 2022. Interested candidates can visit: https://www.data-axle.com/india/.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
