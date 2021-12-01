New ARCI Extreme Life Bollard Light From Access Fixtures

ARCI is a new bollard light with a variety of options including choice of height, Kelvin, backlight shield, optics, and surge protection.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new extreme life bollard light fixture available in 14w and 24w. The ARCI boasts a sleek architectural design and durable construction. ARCI is IP66 rated against jetting water and dust with a shatterproof polycarbonate lens. This extreme life bollard light is L70 rated at 120,000 hours for years and years of maintenance free life. In addition, ARCI comes with a choice of 19” or 35” height, 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K, and Type IV or Type V optics for precise light distribution.

“The ARCI is a highly customizable extreme life bollard light that offers a variety of options for commercial lighting projects,” says Steve Rothschild, Access Fixtures’ CEO. Mr. Rothschild further describes this bollard light as having “a leading edge design without the leading edge price.”

ARCI is available in two standard height options of 19.7″ or 35.43″ and all ARCI bollard lights have a 6.5” diameter. In addition to being IP66 rated, it is also UL, CuL, DLC, ETL, RoHS, CB, and SAA listed. Kelvin options include 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K. ARCI is 80Ra for superior, true to life color rendering. ARCI comes in a standard all-purpose black powdercoat finish. This bollard light is compatible with 0-10v dimming. Are you concerned about light trespass or need to adhere to local codes? ARCI is available with a backlight shield option. Surge protection is also available as an adder. Photometric analyses for both the ARCI 14 and ARCI 24 are available on the product pages. Questions about whether or not ARCI would work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

