NY TRI STATE AREA TEEN TO REPRESENT THE USA AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP

Jill, Gigi, Kiki and Bella Jill and Bella flying

15 year old Jill Knutson will represent the USA as a member of the first ever all-female 4-way dynamic indoor skydiving team from the USA.

Volare girls are fierce competitors, and really represent the strength of what young women can do through hard work and supporting each other” — Mike Wittenburg, coach

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, November 13, 2021, Jill and her 4-Way Dynamic team “Volare” won the Silver medal at the 2021 US Indoor Skydiving National tournament at the iFly in El Paso, Texas. This qualifies the team for the World competition held in Belgium in April 2022. Jill’s 4-Way Dynamic team is comprised of young women from across America and is the first ever all-female indoor skydiving team from the USA to qualify for the World tournament. On the same day, Jill's 2-Way Dynamic team won the bronze at the National Tournament, also qualifying for Worlds.Jill first tried indoor skydiving with her family in Rosemont, Illinois when she was eleven. After moving to New York in middle school, Jill quickly improved her flying skills at the iFly tunnel in Westchester, NY. Her passion led her to compete in regional indoor skydiving events organized by iFLY, the company with the most indoor tunnels in the United States. Jill eventually caught the attention of a world-famous professional skydiving coach, Mike Wittenburg, who identified her potential talent.With the help of Wittenburg, Team Volare was formed with Jill Knutson (age 15) from Stamford, Connecticut, Gianna Keuer (age 15) from Barrington, Illinois, Kianna Adamson (age 15) from Denver, Colorado, and Bella Capra (age 13) from Portland, Oregon. “Volare girls are fierce competitors, and really represent the strength of what young women can do through hard work and supporting each other,” says Wittenburg. Jill and her Volare teammates from across the USA are inspiring girls to be bold, fearless, and confident – within and outside of extreme sports.Jill and Bella’s 2-Way Dynamic team “Rosewater” also punched their ticket to the global stage with a bronze medal at the National Tournament. They join up as often as they can in Portland or New York to practice “pages” – the pre-planned moves that make up the beginning, middle and end of a performance. Jill also continues to work on improving her Solo Speed routine."Representing the USA at the World Cup of indoor body flight in not only one but two events is a dream come true!” according to Jill. In addition to competing at regional, national, and global events, Jill enjoys volunteering to introduce other young flyers to the sport. “I’m always happy to donate my time and knowledge to inspire other young flyers to experience and improve their flying!” Her passion has led Jill to work towards establishing a non-profit foundation to make competitive flying more accessible to more young people. Training demands and competition has taken Jill to Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Michigan, California, and Oregon as well as Argentina and Spain. In order find time to train and compete, since 7th grade Jill has been an online student of Laurel Springs for the Gifted and Talented where she is a straight A student.Indoor skydiving competition requires skill, agility, and strength to make precise, controlled movements quickly and gracefully while suspended in an enclosed transparent tunnel with air recirculating at up to 130 miles per hour. The “dynamic” categories are timed and judged on technical and artistic skills. In 2014, the sport of indoor skydiving was recognized by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) with competitions now held around the world.Indoor skydiving traces its root to 1964, when a Nasa scientist working on the Apollo Space Program experimented with human flight in a vertical wind on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Indoor skydiving was originally developed to allow skydivers an opportunity to train, whatever the weather. Over the years, the increase of modern wind tunnels has created a whole new sport genre. According to Indoor Skydiving World, the sport of indoor skydiving, also known as body flight, has become one of the most exciting and fastest growing sports in the world with competitions held around the world.Follow Jill and Team Volare on Instagram @Jill_WindyShreds and @VolareGirls_. For more information: Giselle Knutson - (414) 403-1701 - dgknutson@msn.com

Jill Knutson in Argentina