Bridge to Better Living Opens New Location for Northern South Carolina and Southeast Charlotte Area
Bridge to Better Living helps active seniors searching for cost-effective and comfortable relocation optionsROCK HILL, S.C., UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge to Better Living (BBL), which removes the guess work and lessens the time and frustration from the process of finding a senior community, has opened its first office in the North Carolina and South Carolina markets. The new franchise serves Lancaster, Union, York and Mecklenburg counties in northern South Carolina and southeast North Carolina.
BBL connects with older people who are having difficulties in their present living situations and their caregivers. It provides personal solutions to active seniors and their families who need assistance in finding affordable places where elder adults can relocate based on their physical, social and family needs, as well as their financial capacity.
“When you work with us, you will have the undivided attention of two local Senior Transition Consultants,” said Managing Partner Yokima Cureton, who co-owns the franchise with her husband, Jesse Perez. “At Bridge to Better Living, seniors and their loved ones in northern South Carolina and southeast Charlotte will have a team of professionals working for them to ensure they are receiving the best service possible. We’re your boots on the ground, and we partner with you to find the best possible quality of life option in your senior years. It's about more than being alive. It's about truly living.”
Cureton explained “With BBL, we hope to spread smiles and build trust one connection at a time. Family is what we stand for. When you work with us, you then become part of our family.”
Cureton and Perez are proud members of the York Chamber of Commerce and are also known for their authentic Mexican food truck, Tacos Olé.
BBL, founded by Mary Ann Stallings, is headquartered in Lincoln, NE with locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Denver, Colorado; and northern Kentucky.
For more information about the new BBL office, visit bridgetobetterliving.com/carolinas/northern-sc-se-charlotte-nc or
facebook.com/BridgetoBetterLivingSCNCNSC.
