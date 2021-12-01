'Gifts of Hope' Support Some of the World's Forgotten People
The 2021 'Gifts of Hope' catalogue is now available for Christmas and holiday shoppers who wish to give a gift with a purpose.
Globally, 1 in 5 people suffer from neglected tropical diseases, like leprosy. 'Gifts of Hope' show them they’re not alone and forgotten. They are real gifts, with real impact, for real people.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas season, Canadian Christian global health organization Effect Hope offers holiday shoppers a special chance to give gifts with purpose to family and friends. Through Effect Hope’s ‘Gifts of Hope’ Catalogue, gift-givers can help people and communities suffering from forgotten diseases find hope and restoration.
The ‘Gifts of Hope’ catalogue provides services and items that support health and restoration for people affected by neglected tropical diseases worldwide.
Neglected tropical diseases are a group of 20 diseases that commonly impact people living in poor and underserved communities. These diseases cause illness, death, disability, and physical and emotional scars. People affected often become trapped in a cycle of poverty. The diseases are called ‘neglected’ because they affect the world’s forgotten and receive less attention than other diseases.
“Globally, 1 in 5 people suffer from neglected tropical diseases, like leprosy. 'Gifts of Hope' show them they’re not alone and forgotten. Every item on these pages will completely transform someone’s life. They are real gifts, with real impact, for real people,” explained Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope. “This year, give a gift that will help the people of the world, and make a difference.”
“What I like about Effect Hope’s ‘Gifts of Hope’ catalogue is that it is not filled with consumer goods,” said Anjay Nirula, Effect Hope’s Director of Marketing. “Instead, the catalogue offers 16 pages of gifts that provide hope and truly change lives. This year, find gifts like Hand or Foot Surgery, a gift that could give vital mobility back to an adult or child. Or, Early Diagnosis and Treatment ensures permanent disabilities and physical and emotional scars are prevented through immediate care before it’s too late. Or, give the gift of life-saving protection by providing the COVID-19 vaccine to a vulnerable person with a neglected tropical disease. There are so many ways to help!” he added.
For 129 years, Effect Hope has worked to eliminate suffering and partner to bring hope and restoration for people with neglected tropical diseases like leprosy.
For the second year in a row, charity analysis organization Charity Intelligence Canada named Effect Hope one of their Top Ten Impact Charities and Top Ten International Impact Charities for 2021.
Canadian Christmas and holiday shoppers can visit https://effecthope.org/gifts/ to purchase a gift that will truly make a difference this year.
About Effect Hope
Effect Hope is a Canadian Christian global health organization that partners with others to bring hope and restoration to people affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. These diseases cause illness and disabilities, perpetuate poverty, invite discrimination, and eliminate hope. For about 130 years, Effect Hope has worked together with affected communities and people to find innovative solutions to ensure that those living with neglected tropical diseases can thrive.
With partners and supporters, Effect Hope seeks to create a world where people overcome neglected tropical diseases like leprosy – A world full of hope.
